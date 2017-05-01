Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hempfield's Verkleeren to wrestle at Penn State
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 1, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jarod Verkleeren of Hempfield Area (top) wrestles Austin O'Connor of Saint Rita, IL in the Pennsylvania All Stars vs. the USA All Stars match at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House, Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren watches during Parade of Champions during the PIAA Class AAA Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017.
Hempfield’s Jarod Verkleeren reacts after beating Bellefonte’s Brock Port in the PIAA Class AAA 145lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Verkleeren won 16-5.
Hempfield’s Jarod Verkleeren wrestles Bellefonte’s Brock Port in the PIAA Class AAA 145lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Verkleeren won 16-5.
Hempfield’s Jarod Verkleeren reacts after beating Bellefonte’s Brock Port in the PIAA Class AAA 145lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Verkleeren won 16-5.

Hempfield senior wrestler Jarod Verkleeren made a decision about his future and it will surprise some.

After receiving a release from his letter-of-intent to Iowa State in March, Verkleeren went with his heart and decided to attend Penn State, where he will receive financial aid.

The 2017 PIAA and WPIAL Class AAA 145-pound champion said he always liked Penn State and wanted to be a Nittany Lion.

“Some people think I'm crazy,” Verkleeren said. “But it just felt right, and it's a place where I feel I can achieve my goals.”

Verkleeren also visited N.C. State, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio State, which all offered full scholarships.

“There is an opportunity for him to earn a scholarship,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “It depends on how well he does. I know he'll work hard.

“I knew he liked Penn State, so I asked him if he would make a decision without a scholarship what would it be. He said ‘Penn State.' ”

Verkleeren originally signed early with Iowa State, but after Kevin Jackson resigned as coach, Iowa State hired Virginia Tech coach Kevin Dresser. It was then Verkleeren requested and was granted a release.

Verkleeren said his college future was a family decision.

He easily defeated Bellefonte's Brock Port, 16-5, to finish his senior season 30-1. The three-time PIAA qualifier missed the 2016 tournament. His career record was 135-19.

Fueled by that missed opportunity, Verkleeren mowed through most his 2016-17 opponents and established himself in the eyes of several wrestling websites as the best 145-pounder in the country.

“I grew up watching Penn State,” Verkleeren said. “They were the No. 1 team in the country six of the past seven years.

“I'm looking forward to working with coach (Cael) Sanderson. If I can't reach my potential with him, I wouldn't with anyone.”

Verkleeren will be wrestling at 149 pounds, the same class where two-time NCAA Division I champion Zain Retherford competes.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

