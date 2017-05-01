Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

CW North Catholic's Breen commits to Penn State
Chris Harlan | Monday, May 1, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Blackhawk's players try to block a shot by Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Sam Breen during the WPIAL 4A girls basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Penn State clearly liked Sam Breen's tweet.

The Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic senior committed Monday to Penn State, about a month after Dayton agreed to release the basketball standout from her signed letter of intent. Breen tweeted April 7 that Dayton had granted her request, and the Nittany Lions quickly contacted her via social media.

“After I tweeted that I got released from Dayton, they followed me,” Breen said. “I followed them back, of course.”

She exchanged direct messages with the coaching staff and visited Penn State on the Monday after Easter. They told her they wanted an answer by Monday.

“I really like the campus a lot and the coaches, obviously,” said Breen, who also was pleased that the school was close enough for her family to attend games.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the WPIAL Class 3A champion, and was the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Player of the Year.

Breen, who was named the state's Player of the Year by a panel of sports writers for a second straight season, decided Dayton wasn't for her after the head coach and most of the staff left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

