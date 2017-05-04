Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Harlan: TJ's Danielson puts emphasis on winning program

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson's Logan Burnsworth (67) and Devin Danielson (79) combine to sack and force Belle Vernon quarterback Mike Fine to fumble during the WPIAL Class 4A game Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Leopard recovered the ball but lost 55-0.
ken eber photography | for the tribune-review
TJ's Devin Danielson (79).

Updated 10 minutes ago

Thomas Jefferson junior Devin Danielson's wish list isn't much different than most college football recruits. A reliable coach. Ample playing time. A quality university. Relatable teammates.

But Danielson also ranks winning near the top of his list.

“I want to go to a football school where football is the tradition,” he said. “Because once you start winning, losing isn't easy.”

His lofty expectations are understandable, since the highly recruited lineman comes from one of the best high school programs in the state. Thomas Jefferson owns seven WPIAL and three state titles.

With Danielson as a disruptive two-way tackle, the Jaguars won the WPIAL during his sophomore and junior seasons. That success has shaped his mindset as he chooses a college.

“We've talked about that,” TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “There are two things I tell them all the time. You can't replace playing time and having the chance to win. If you go somewhere, no matter where it is, and you don't play, you're not going to like it. And if you go somewhere and you lose all the time, you're not going to like it.

“So that's definitely a factor.”

In fact, that idea was discussed as Thomas Jefferson senior Zane Zandier chose Virginia last winter. The Cavaliers have had eight losing records in nine seasons, but ultimately Zandier really liked the school.

Danielson seems less flexible.

He has more than a dozen scholarship offers from Power 5 conference schools, but doesn't announce them on Twitter like many of his peers. Among the offers are Pitt, Louisville and Michigan State, three schools Danielson recently visited. He went to Pitt shortly before the spring game and then watched that Saturday at Heinz Field, but said for now he has no favorite. Rivals.com lists offers from West Virginia, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Toledo, UCLA and Virginia. He's also added Purdue and Virginia Tech, he said.

“I'm still thinking about it,” he said.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was a two-way starter at tackle. He started at center as a sophomore and could become an interior offensive lineman in college, but most recruiters see him at defensive tackle. As a junior, he had 41 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

His competitiveness — that desire to win — makes him dominant, Cherpak said.

“The reason he's so good is he only has one speed,” Cherpak said. “No matter what we're doing in practice, in the weight room, every drill he's full speed as hard and as good as he can do it. If you're going against him — you're still going to get killed — but you'd better be ready.”

Danielson recognizes that his drive is sometimes extreme. For example, when he played basketball in a rec league this winter, he didn't have the best team, he said, “and I'd get really upset because we would lose almost every game. I'm not used to it.”

Two for one

When recruiters watch Danielson's defensive highlights, they also should study the lineman next to him.

Thomas Jefferson junior Noah Palmer, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive end, has quickly become a target for Division I recruiters. He already holds a handful of offers from Army and some Mid-American schools, but will visit Pitt on Monday.

Palmer's first offer arrived Feb. 25 from Buffalo.

“He's got a great frame and he's athletic,” Cherpak said. “He kind of just blew up.”

Three for Carmody

Mars basketball star Robby Carmody, the top junior in the WPIAL, announced three more scholarship offers this week. Carmody added Auburn, Maryland and UNLV to a list that already stretches across the country.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

