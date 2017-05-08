Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Commissioners association approves December football signing period
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

High school seniors, who had been forced to wait until February to officially end their recruitment, now are able to sign a football letter of intent over three days in December.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association on Monday announced its approval of the new signing period, which is scheduled for Dec. 20-22 this year. It will coincide with the first three days of the midyear junior college transfer signing period. Prospects still will be able to sign on the traditional signing day, the first Wednesday in February.

ACC commissioner John Swofford is among those commissioners supporting the additional signing period.

“I'm pleased with the productive football discussions that have taken place in the past year and ultimately led to (Monday's) decision by the Division I Council,” Swofford said. “The ACC is supportive overall, and, although not perfect for everyone in every instance, it is significant positive progress for the sport and its student-athletes.”

The early signing period, which has been discussed by coaches and athletic directors for the past several years, was approved last month by the NCAA's Division I Council. It needed a final OK from the conference commissioners, who did not want to wait to approve it at their annual meeting in June.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed his support for an early signing period during the 2015 ACC spring meetings, remarking it could alleviate some of the pressure felt by high-level prospects. In fact, he was hoping for a vote later that year.

“A lot of the rhetoric, whether it comes from social media or other coaches continuing trying to flip guys, a lot of that stuff would go away,” Swinney said at the time.

The new signing period is part of a package of reforms passed by the NCAA in April.

The NCAA will permit high school juniors to take official visits from April through June, but that change won't take effect until 2018. The NCAA also will impose a two-year waiting period before Bowl Subdivision schools can hire people close to recruits to non-coaching positions.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

