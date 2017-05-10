Norwin's Santilli to continue tennis career at Cincinnati

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

University of Cincinnati women's tennis coach Eric Toth made quite an impression on Norwin junior Marie Santilli.

When he made her an offer recently to join the Bearcats for the 2018-19 season, she pounced on it.

Santilli, the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA girls singles champion last fall, committed to the Bearcats on her 17th birthday, April 3.

Santilli said Toth is very organized and wrote immediately after the PIAA championship to congratulate her on her win. A veteran skipper, he guided the Bearcats to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament this spring.

Santilli said Big Ten Conference and Ivy League schools showed interest, but she wanted to stay closer to home. Duquesne was her second choice.

She said it has been “cool” sifting through messages from recruiters.

The Tennis Recruiting Network, an online service that ranks college prospects by class, has her second among Pennsylvania juniors.

She plans to study business and accounting and likes that Cincinnati, a public research university, is building a new facility to house its business school.

Norwin coach Ryan Hornick looks forward to taking the Knights to one of Santilli's matches.

“I believe Maria will be extremely successful at Cincinnati,” he said. “She has worked so hard her entire life at this sport, and her commitment level won't change.”

With the decision out of the way, Santilli said there will be less pressure next season.

“I don't have to worry about anyone (watching),” she said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.