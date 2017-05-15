Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Central Catholic's Peilert chooses Boston University

Karen Kadilak | Monday, May 15, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Central Catholic 1V crew at the Rustbelt Catholic championships include, from left, Parke Lambert, Jack Maier, Joseph Begg, John Peilert, Liam O'Malley, Anicet Mundundu, Trent Uhlemann, Blair Bean and Lucas Raimondi.
Submitted
Central Catholic's 1V rowers defeat St. Joe's Collegiate at the Westside Boat Club in Buffalo.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sewickley's John Peilert expects a smooth transition to the Boston University men's rowing team.

Peilert, a Central Catholic senior, recently committed to the Terriers for the 2017-18 season.

“When I saw Boston on my official visit, it was clear they have a similar team culture to the one that has benefited me so much at Central,” he said.

Peilert, who is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, was in the men's 8+ that placed second in the 2015 and '16 Midwest Scholastic Rowing Association Championship regattas. Peilert's second pick was Northeastern, which also is in the city of Boston.

“I chose Boston (University) because of the connection that I felt with the team and (on) the recommendation of my coach, Jay Hammond,” he said.

Hammond, of Central Catholic, said the Terriers have a great rowing program.

“John is very competitive,” he said. “Tom Bohrer is a phenomenal coach and can help John reach his full potential.”

In nine seasons under Bohrer, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, the Terriers have become a national power. They placed seventh in the nation last season after two of their boats reached the grand finals of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

Competing against other college squads, they posted fifth- and 20th-place finishes in men's championship eights last fall in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, the world's largest two-day rowing event.

Peilert plans to study business.

His brother, Lucas, starred at Central Catholic and is a junior on the Yale heavyweight crew.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.