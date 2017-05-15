Central Catholic's Peilert chooses Boston University

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley's John Peilert expects a smooth transition to the Boston University men's rowing team.

Peilert, a Central Catholic senior, recently committed to the Terriers for the 2017-18 season.

“When I saw Boston on my official visit, it was clear they have a similar team culture to the one that has benefited me so much at Central,” he said.

Peilert, who is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, was in the men's 8+ that placed second in the 2015 and '16 Midwest Scholastic Rowing Association Championship regattas. Peilert's second pick was Northeastern, which also is in the city of Boston.

“I chose Boston (University) because of the connection that I felt with the team and (on) the recommendation of my coach, Jay Hammond,” he said.

Hammond, of Central Catholic, said the Terriers have a great rowing program.

“John is very competitive,” he said. “Tom Bohrer is a phenomenal coach and can help John reach his full potential.”

In nine seasons under Bohrer, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, the Terriers have become a national power. They placed seventh in the nation last season after two of their boats reached the grand finals of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

Competing against other college squads, they posted fifth- and 20th-place finishes in men's championship eights last fall in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, the world's largest two-day rowing event.

Peilert plans to study business.

His brother, Lucas, starred at Central Catholic and is a junior on the Yale heavyweight crew.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.