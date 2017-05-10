Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Hempfield's Rulli to swim at Pitt

Karen Kadilak | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Zack Rulli enters the water in the boys 200-yard freestyle event during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Zack Rulli swims the boys 200-yard freestyle event during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Zack Rulli of Hempfield catches his breath after finishing second in the boys 100-yard butterfly during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the University of Pittsburgh's Trees Pool in Oakland.
Submitted
Hempfield's Zack Rulli

Hempfield senior Zack Rulli had a hard time deciding where to continue his swimming career.

A desire to compete for an NCAA Division I program persuaded him to commit recently to Pitt for the 2017-18 season.

Rulli, 17, chose the Panthers over Penn State Behrend and St. Vincent.

“Pitt has a great engineering program, and I am fortunate enough to be able to swim next year as a Division I athlete under an amazing coaching staff,” said Rulli, who plans to study civil engineering.

Rulli placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 200 freestyle events in the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet this season. He was in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that came in second.

He helped the Spartans to a third-place tie with Upper St. Clair.

Rulli placed 10th in the PIAA in three of the four events and 14th in the 400 freestyle relay.

Spartans coach Kevin Clougherty expects Rulli to blossom at Pitt.

“Zack is the ideal student-athlete,” Clougherty said. “His work ethic both in the classroom and at practice is off the charts.

“He didn't become primarily a butterflier until the last month of his junior season, and he still was able to finish within a gnat's eyelash (of) Kimani Gregory (of Penn Hills) at the WPIAL championship (this year).”

Clougherty expects Pitt's staff and facilities, a focus on the 100 butterfly and young age to benefit Rulli.

The Panthers placed 10th of 12 teams in the 2017 ACC championship and 34th of 42 in the NCAA meet under first-year coach John Hargis.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

