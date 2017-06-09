Harlan: Belle Vernon's Zubovic focused on details

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Belle Vernon lineman Blake Zubovic decides to commit, factors beyond football will break his five-way tie.

Zubovic already has studied the coaches, the stadiums, the academics and the styles of play, criteria he used to shape the top five he announced Monday. From his original list of 16 scholarship offers, Pitt, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State and Virginia Tech remain in the hunt for the 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle.

Now, he'll dwell on the details.

“At this point, I would really love to attend all five of these schools,” Zubovic said, “but it's which one do I think I can be the most successful at? They all made my top five for a reason. It's small things at this point, like what are the dorms like?”

Zubovic already has visited four of the five campuses with Michigan State the only exception. He plans to see East Lansing later this month and then whittle his list to one.

If a new school joins his list soon, he'd consider the offer but said he won't wait around for anyone in particular.

“I really want to commit by the end of June or the first week of July,” said Zubovic, who'll be a senior this fall.

There is one thread that connects his five finalists. The schools still in contention rank as his five favorite coaching staffs he's met, he said. But it wasn't based solely on the head coach, but more so the offensive line coaches.

“You're going to spend twice as much time with the line coach and the strength coach than the head coach,” he said.

Just a few months ago, Zubovic couldn't imagine he'd have so many options. His first scholarship offers didn't arrive Feb. 1, from Pitt and Maryland. But quickly his list reached double figures.

“I was thinking I was going to have to really ball out to get a little bit of attention,” he said. “Just a couple of months ago I had no offers, and now I'm up to 16. It's really crazy.”

Howard connection

Howard University found success with one Western Pennsylvania quarterback, and now the Bison are interested in two others.

Penn Hills' Hollis Mathis and Aliquippa's Will Gipson announced recent offers from Howard, which competes in Division 1 FCS. The two quarterbacks just finished their sophomore years. Mathis announced his offer May 30, and Gipson's came 12 days earlier.

Each is expected to draw more offers. But they could follow the path traveled by Pittsburgh native Greg McGhee, a former Howard quarterback who earned MEAC co-offensive player of the year honors as a senior in 2014. McGhee is a Perry graduate.

Howard also has a current connection to the area. The assistant coach recruiting Western Pennsylvania is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, a former Greensburg Salem star who's in his first year at Howard.

Mathis (6-2, 170) will be a first-year starter this fall. Gipson (6-3, 175) started last season for Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic before transferring home to Aliquippa in December.

Another Pitt stop

A week after landing a top WPIAL lineman from the 2018 class, Pitt targeted one for 2019.

Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic, who'll be a junior this fall, received an offer from the Panthers on Wednesday. Along with football, Kristofic (6-6, 240) plays basketball for Pine-Richland. He played center for a Rams basketball team that won the WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the state final last season.

Butler lineman Jake Kradel, a rising senior, committed to Pitt on May 30.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.