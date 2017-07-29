Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Chartiers Valley's DiMatteo commits to WVU men's soccer

Chuck Curti | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 1:01 a.m.
Submitted
Chartiers Valley's Josh DiMatteo

Updated 41 minutes ago

While Josh DiMatteo was coming up through the Beadling Soccer Club ranks, his coach, Brian Zura, played him at various positions. What DiMatteo didn't realize at the time was he was being groomed for college scouts.

His versatility was one of the attributes that attracted the coaching staff at West Virginia, and in late July, DiMatteo committed to the Mountaineers. He also considered PSAC schools West Chester and Slippery Rock, but the allure of a Division I program was too good to ignore.

Especially considering it was his only Division I offer.

“I liked everything about it,” DiMatteo said. “Whenever I had my visit, I just loved the campus.

“(Committing before senior year) was the plan. I always wanted to go into high school season and Cup season ready for soccer and not impressing college coaches.”

Though DiMatteo said he drew scouts' attention primarily during Cup season, his most notable achievement thus far was helping to lead Chartiers Valley win the first WPIAL boys soccer title in school history. Two team members from the Class of 2017, Sean Tinney and Charlie Kovach, will begin their collegiate soccer careers in the fall, Tinney at Slippery Rock and Kovach at Juniata. DiMatteo makes three key members of the reigning WPIAL champions to commit to a college program, a trend coach Garrett Mackenzie hopes to continue.

“It just shows that the kids developed freshman through senior year,” Mackenzie said. “For WVU to step up and give (DiMatteo) a spot on the team shows that this is where our program has gone.”

DiMatteo hopes he can help the West Virginia men's team trend in a similar direction. Last season, the Mountaineers finished last (1-4) in the six-team Mid-American Conference. (The Big 12 does not have men's soccer.)

The last time the Mountaineers had a winning conference record was 2014, when they finished 3-1-1 and were runner-up to Akron.

Mackenzie said he believes DiMatteo has several qualities that will allow him to fit in with the Mountaineers.

“I think from Day 1 he's come in and worked hard,” the coach said. “He shows an effort on the field and also in practice. He's been one of our guys who has been a leader from Day 1.

“He's an athletic kid. He's a strong, tough kid who has a great work ethic.”

With his college decision out of the way, DiMatteo can focus on helping Chartiers Valley defend its WPIAL championship. He has spent the offseason working on the usual physical skills: strength, endurance, ball-handling, etc. He also is preparing to become more of a leader for the Colts, as the graduations of Tinney, Kovach and all-section keeper Caleb Zajicek left a void.

Replacing the on-field skill of the graduated seniors also will be crucial. DiMatteo said he aims to make sure everyone is ready. He would like to not only repeat as WPIAL champions but also win a state title.

He is allowing himself one selfish goal: making the all-state team.

“We have basically our core coming back,” he said. “It was a huge loss with losing Tinney and our goalie Zajicek, but we have a couple other players coming up who I think can help us get there.

“Just the feeling of winning WPIALs ... some of the underclassmen weren't there when it happened. I'm definitely looking to make sure we get that WPIAL title and the PIAA, too.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.