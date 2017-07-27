Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

New Castle star picks Ohio State
Chris Harlan | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Four years after watching his older brother Malik pick Ohio State football, Marcus Hooker made the same decision.

The New Castle senior committed Thursday, choosing Urban Meyer's Buckeyes over offers from Pitt, Rutgers and others. Like Malik, who became an all-American safety at Ohio State, Marcus is projected to play defense in Columbus.

Ohio State offered Wednesday.

“He kind of had them in his heart a little bit,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “Obviously, he's following in the footsteps of his brother, and he has a good relationship with a couple of guys on their staff.”

Hooker has played safety, linebacker and cornerback for New Castle's defense, along with wide receiver and running back. He scored 17 touchdowns last season as the Red Hurricanes reached the WPIAL Class 4A final.

He'd attended two Ohio State camps this summer, the most recent last Friday.

“Obviously, he had a bit of an inside track with his brother being there,” Cowart said. “He got more focused attention from the Buckeyes than if they didn't know him at all.”

The Indianapolis Colts picked Malik Hooker in the first round of this year's NFL Draft at No. 15 overall.

