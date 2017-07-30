Kiski Area wrestler Levett commits to Bucknell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Levett has one goal for his final season of high school wrestling at Kiski Area, and he cleared one potential distraction from his mind.

The Cavaliers' rising senior, a starter since his freshman season, verbally committed earlier this month to wrestle at Bucknell, becoming the latest Division I recruit from Kiski Area.

“It relieves a lot of stress for my senior year,” Levett said. “Now I can just hang loose and wrestle and not really worry about committing to a college.”

A two-time PIAA medalist, including sixth place as a junior, Levett is eyeing a state title as a senior.

When not talking to colleges, Levett attended camps at Bucknell and Quest School of Wrestling and competed in a tournament in Virginia Beach.

“I've been lifting and practicing, doing a couple tournaments here and there,” he said.

Levett chose Bucknell over Lehigh but had interest and offers from a handful of other schools, including Kent State, Pitt and Seton Hill. He talked with some WPIAL wrestlers at Bucknell, including Lower Burrell native Zach Kelly.

A visit earlier this summer cemented his choice.

“I really liked the coaches and the wrestlers up there, the facilities and the campus in general,” said Levett, who plans to study software engineering. “It's just awesome. Obviously, the school is really good, too, so education is why you should be going to college.

“They just rebuilt the whole wrestling room about a year or two ago, so the facilities are all brand new. Everything is brand new. It's really beautiful there. The team's really good, and I'm going to have great partners to work with and try to become an NCAA champ at one point.”

Other Kiski Area wrestlers to commit to Division I schools in recent years include 2017 graduate Joey Blumer (Penn State), 2016 graduates Alex Delp (Pitt) and Tyler Worthing (Bloomsburg) and 2013 graduate Matt McCutcheon (Penn State).

Levett said he followed Blumer's recruitment.

“I knew I had time to decide, and I was still hesitant on verbally committing this early because I kind of wanted to see what other offers I got,” he said. “But I knew Bucknell was where I wanted to go.

“I kind of had a little feel for (the recruiting process) already and went with the flow. It wasn't too stressful. It was pretty laid-back considering I still had a whole year to decide where I wanted to go.”

Levett holds a career record of 115-26 heading into his senior season, including a mark of 40-10 as a junior, when he placed second in the WPIAL and sixth in the state at 126 pounds. He also helped Kiski Area win its first WPIAL Class AAA team championship since 2003.

He plans to wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds as a senior.

“The state title is my main goal,” he said. “Everything else should fall into place.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.