Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Kiski Area wrestler Levett commits to Bucknell
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett wrestles Canon-McMillan's Anthony Mastrangelo during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Canon-McMillan 29-24.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett prepares to wrestle Central Dauphin's Jake Cherry in the 126-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Kiski won 52-11. Levett won 4-2 in overtime.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett controls Franklin Regional's Marc Prucnal in the 126 pound bout at Kiski High School.Wednesday Jan 25, 2017

Updated 2 hours ago

Noah Levett has one goal for his final season of high school wrestling at Kiski Area, and he cleared one potential distraction from his mind.

The Cavaliers' rising senior, a starter since his freshman season, verbally committed earlier this month to wrestle at Bucknell, becoming the latest Division I recruit from Kiski Area.

“It relieves a lot of stress for my senior year,” Levett said. “Now I can just hang loose and wrestle and not really worry about committing to a college.”

A two-time PIAA medalist, including sixth place as a junior, Levett is eyeing a state title as a senior.

When not talking to colleges, Levett attended camps at Bucknell and Quest School of Wrestling and competed in a tournament in Virginia Beach.

“I've been lifting and practicing, doing a couple tournaments here and there,” he said.

Levett chose Bucknell over Lehigh but had interest and offers from a handful of other schools, including Kent State, Pitt and Seton Hill. He talked with some WPIAL wrestlers at Bucknell, including Lower Burrell native Zach Kelly.

A visit earlier this summer cemented his choice.

“I really liked the coaches and the wrestlers up there, the facilities and the campus in general,” said Levett, who plans to study software engineering. “It's just awesome. Obviously, the school is really good, too, so education is why you should be going to college.

“They just rebuilt the whole wrestling room about a year or two ago, so the facilities are all brand new. Everything is brand new. It's really beautiful there. The team's really good, and I'm going to have great partners to work with and try to become an NCAA champ at one point.”

Other Kiski Area wrestlers to commit to Division I schools in recent years include 2017 graduate Joey Blumer (Penn State), 2016 graduates Alex Delp (Pitt) and Tyler Worthing (Bloomsburg) and 2013 graduate Matt McCutcheon (Penn State).

Levett said he followed Blumer's recruitment.

“I knew I had time to decide, and I was still hesitant on verbally committing this early because I kind of wanted to see what other offers I got,” he said. “But I knew Bucknell was where I wanted to go.

“I kind of had a little feel for (the recruiting process) already and went with the flow. It wasn't too stressful. It was pretty laid-back considering I still had a whole year to decide where I wanted to go.”

Levett holds a career record of 115-26 heading into his senior season, including a mark of 40-10 as a junior, when he placed second in the WPIAL and sixth in the state at 126 pounds. He also helped Kiski Area win its first WPIAL Class AAA team championship since 2003.

He plans to wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds as a senior.

“The state title is my main goal,” he said. “Everything else should fall into place.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.