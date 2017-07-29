Penn Hills receiver Major selects Michigan State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Julian Major has been dreaming of playing NCAA Division I football, and now he is one step closer.

The Penn Hills receiver announced via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he has verbally committed to attend Michigan State.

Major, a three-star recruit according to Rivals, was mulling offers from Virginia, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Iowa State before verbally committing to Michigan State.

At 6-foot-2 164 pounds, he finished his junior year with 433 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Major was one of four WPIAL players selected in May for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The Indians offense, along with Major, includes first-year starting quarterback Hollis Mathis, wide receiver Dante Cephas and running backs Tim Smith and Terry Smith.

Penn Hills will be led by first-year coach Jon LeDonne, who takes over for John Peterman. Peterman, now athletic director at Kiski Area, compiled a 27-32 record and led the Indians to four playoff appearances in his six seasons.

This is the second year in a row Penn Hills will have a Division I recruit; safety Rick Squires will play his first year at Buffalo this fall.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.