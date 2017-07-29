Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Penn Hills receiver Major selects Michigan State

Andrew John | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills wide receiver Julian Major takes part in a workout Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at Penn Hills.

Updated 2 hours ago

Julian Major has been dreaming of playing NCAA Division I football, and now he is one step closer.

The Penn Hills receiver announced via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he has verbally committed to attend Michigan State.

Major, a three-star recruit according to Rivals, was mulling offers from Virginia, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Iowa State before verbally committing to Michigan State.

At 6-foot-2 164 pounds, he finished his junior year with 433 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Major was one of four WPIAL players selected in May for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The Indians offense, along with Major, includes first-year starting quarterback Hollis Mathis, wide receiver Dante Cephas and running backs Tim Smith and Terry Smith.

Penn Hills will be led by first-year coach Jon LeDonne, who takes over for John Peterman. Peterman, now athletic director at Kiski Area, compiled a 27-32 record and led the Indians to four playoff appearances in his six seasons.

This is the second year in a row Penn Hills will have a Division I recruit; safety Rick Squires will play his first year at Buffalo this fall.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.