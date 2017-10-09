Hempfield sophomore Wiederstein commits to Michigan baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyler Wiederstein went to a college football game over the weekend. Two days later, he took the first step to becoming a college baseball player.

Wiederstein, a sophomore at Hempfield, made a verbal commitment Monday to Michigan. A right-handed pitcher and infielder, he expects to pitch at the next level.

He pitched only junior varsity last year as a freshman but saw his recruiting take off in the summer through Perfect Game showcases and Futures Games, as well as through his affiliation with Prep Baseball Report. He plays summer ball for Team All-American in Trafford.

Wiederstein attended Saturday's Michigan State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor as part of an unofficial visit to the Michigan campus. He called Wolverines baseball coaches to tell them how much he enjoyed the visit, and they threw him a curve: a scholarship offer.

He had been planning visits to Pitt and Virginia Tech and said he was getting interest from Arizona, Florida and Florida International.

But, “I knew there was no other school I wanted to see,” Wiederstein said. “It's all happening pretty fast.”