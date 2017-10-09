Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Hempfield sophomore Wiederstein commits to Michigan baseball

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Tyler Wiederstein went to a college football game over the weekend. Two days later, he took the first step to becoming a college baseball player.

Wiederstein, a sophomore at Hempfield, made a verbal commitment Monday to Michigan. A right-handed pitcher and infielder, he expects to pitch at the next level.

He pitched only junior varsity last year as a freshman but saw his recruiting take off in the summer through Perfect Game showcases and Futures Games, as well as through his affiliation with Prep Baseball Report. He plays summer ball for Team All-American in Trafford.

Wiederstein attended Saturday's Michigan State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor as part of an unofficial visit to the Michigan campus. He called Wolverines baseball coaches to tell them how much he enjoyed the visit, and they threw him a curve: a scholarship offer.

He had been planning visits to Pitt and Virginia Tech and said he was getting interest from Arizona, Florida and Florida International.

But, “I knew there was no other school I wanted to see,” Wiederstein said. “It's all happening pretty fast.”

— Bill Beckner Jr.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.