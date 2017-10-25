Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

North Allegheny's Owens commits to USC

Josh Rizzo | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens celebrates after setting a state record and winning the gold medal in the Boy's Class AAA 110 hurdles at the PIAA track and field individual championships at Shippensburg University on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens celebrates after setting a state record and winning the gold medal in the Boy's Class AAA 110 hurdles at the PIAA track and field individual championships at Shippensburg University on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Seeing the Southern California track team at work left North Allegheny senior Ayden Owens feeling excited.

In high school, Owens often feels like Superman. Fitting in with the Trojans will require hard work to earn a spot in the Justice League.

“That's the most exciting thing,” said Owens, who announced his commitment to USC this week. “I've never been on a track team where everyone is at my level or a higher level. I think that's going to bring out the best in me. Competing with kids who are NCAA champions or going to the Olympic trials, I can only get better in that kind of environment. That's one of the reasons I chose it. Surrounding myself with these high-caliber athletes is going to make me step up.”

Not that high school has been boring for him.

Owens specializes in the decathlon. Over the summer, he set a meet record and won the event at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., with a score of 7,009.

That was after turning in a master performance at the PIAA Class AAA championships last spring at Shippensburg. In all three events Owens competed in, he came away with a medal.

Owens finished first in the 110 hurdles in 13.76 seconds, which broke a 25-year-old North Allegheny record. He also won the 300 hurdles in 37.47 seconds, breaking a personal record by .01 seconds. Owens also placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8.5 inches.

It was another step for an athlete who had long since demonstrated his overwhelming potential.

“Ayden came to us in ninth grade and was already a tremendous talent,” Tigers coach John Neff said. “He had so much experience behind him. He wasn't your typical (athlete) coming in. He wasn't a typical kid all the way through. His work ethic has been unbelievable; his dedication has been out of sight. From top to bottom, every aspect Ayden brings to the table is exemplary.”

Attention to detail is a must with decathletes, which requires competing in 10 events. Finding a way to be disciplined in 10 events — 100-, 400- and 1,500-meter runs; long and high jumps; discus, shot put and javelin throws; 110 hurdles and the pole vault — requires calculation.

Owens has to figure out where he is strong — the 110 hurdles is his best — and where he's weak — the javelin — before coming up with a practice plan.

“It's really me trying to get better all-around,” Owens said. “It is harder to focus on a specific thing. You can't get too drilled in that area. You have to be able to improve with every event. You can't just say, I'm a good hurdler and hurdle all practice. There are events I dedicate more time to if I can see major improvement.”

Making gradual progress will be a must in a highly-competitive group.

Being able to work toward that in nice weather will help make things go a little easier.

“It's nice and warm out there,” Owens said. “It's comfortable to train.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.