Kiski Area's Greece commits to Robert Morris

Ross Greece hoped to play running back at the next level. He'll get his chance.

The Kiski Area senior verbally committed Thursday to Robert Morris, which was recruiting Greece as a running back.

“I'm excited,” Greece said. “It's going to be a fast change of pace. I have to adapt to all of that and hopefully can contribute early.”

Greece earned all-conference honors last season in Class 5A's Big East 9 at both running back and safety. He also had an offer from Edinboro, which was recruiting him as a linebacker.

He picked up the offer from Robert Morris in September. Former Kiski Area teammate Nick Bisceglia is a freshman at RMU and the Colonials' starting kicker.

“A lot of stress has gone away now,” said Greece, who rushed for nine touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score this season. “I can enjoy my senior year, and I'm looking forward to playing there.”

