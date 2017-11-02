Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Kiski Area's Greece commits to Robert Morris

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

Ross Greece hoped to play running back at the next level. He'll get his chance.

The Kiski Area senior verbally committed Thursday to Robert Morris, which was recruiting Greece as a running back.

“I'm excited,” Greece said. “It's going to be a fast change of pace. I have to adapt to all of that and hopefully can contribute early.”

Greece earned all-conference honors last season in Class 5A's Big East 9 at both running back and safety. He also had an offer from Edinboro, which was recruiting him as a linebacker.

He picked up the offer from Robert Morris in September. Former Kiski Area teammate Nick Bisceglia is a freshman at RMU and the Colonials' starting kicker.

“A lot of stress has gone away now,” said Greece, who rushed for nine touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score this season. “I can enjoy my senior year, and I'm looking forward to playing there.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

