Aliquippa Raines plans to sign early with West Virginia

Aliquippa's Kwantel Raines, one of the WPIAL's top football recruits, announced Monday that he will take advantage of the new early signing period that starts Dec. 20.

Raines, a four-star safety, also reaffirmed his commitment to West Virginia.

For the first time, this year's seniors have the option to sign a national letter of intent about a month earlier than usual. The NCAA approved a 72-hour window from Dec. 20-22. The traditional signing period starts Feb. 7.

100% committed and will be signing December 20th to make it official #Dawgs pic.twitter.com/mbyp7wv2H7 — Telly Mac (@KwantelRaines) December 12, 2017

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back had more than two dozen scholarship offers and committed to the Mountaineers on Oct. 30. His other finalists were Pitt, Penn State and Florida.

Raines earned first-team all-conference honors at defensive back for Aliquippa, which finished as the WPIAL Class 3A runner-up.

Rivals ranks him as the 24th-best safety recruit in the country, down from No. 19 at the time of his commitment. He's listed as 13th overall prospect in the state.

