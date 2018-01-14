Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Hempfield tight end Brose commits to Delaware

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Hempfield's Braden Brose picks up yardage past Mt. Lebanon's Mason Ventrone during the second half Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose picks up yardage past Mt. Lebanon's Mason Ventrone during the second half Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Hempfield's Braden Brose (7) runs the ball against Greensburg Salem in the first quarter of a non conference football game on Friday Aug. 25, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (7) runs the ball against Greensburg Salem in the first quarter of a non conference football game on Friday Aug. 25, 2017 at Hempfield.

A couple of weeks ago, Braden Brose said if Delaware made him a scholarship offer, he would take it with no hesitation.

He sensed an offer was on the way.

Brose made his official visit to Delaware this weekend and the Blue Hens held up their end of the bargain.

Of course, so did Brose.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end from Hempfield made a verbal commitment on Sunday morning.

His other Division I offer was from Youngstown State, which came in rather late in the process and left him mulling a number of Division II offers.

Delaware, a Colonial Athletic Association team, wants him as a tight end. Brose waited with patience for months for the right higher-level offer to come.

“I really like all the coaches and the campus,” Brose said. “I became friends with a lot of the players. The coaches think I will be a good fit for the program.”

Brose, a Class 6A Southeastern Conference first-team tight end, had an explosive and record-breaking senior season. He caught 57 receptions for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns — all single-season program records.

“He worked so hard and had a phenomenal season, it was just a matter of time (for a Divison I offers),” Hempfield senior quarterback Justin Sliwoski said. “I am so happy for him and he deserves it. All of his hard work paid off.”

On defense, Brose also was just as effective, recording 71 tackles, including nine for loss, and four sacks.

His career stats look like this: 78 catches, 1121 yards, 14 scores; and 229 tackles, 22 for loss, and 10 sacks.

Brose also is having a productive basketball season, leading the Spartans in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.0).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

