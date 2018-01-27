Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Mt. Lebanon wideout Aidan Cain commits to William & Mary

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 3:55 a.m.
Mt. Lebanon's Aidan Cain stiff-arms Hempfield's Austin Gockel during the second half Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mt. Lebanon's Aidan Cain stiff-arms Hempfield's Austin Gockel during the second half Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Updated 15 hours ago

When college recruiters visited Mt. Lebanon, football coach Mike Melnyk told them to keep their eyes on little-known Aidan Cain.

The wideout had Division 1 talent, Melnyk told them, but knee surgeries cost Cain his sophomore and junior seasons. Ultimately, Cain proved his coach correct with a 101-reception senior season, and this week he committed to William & Mary, an FCS team in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Cain (6-0, 170) also listed offers from Dayton and Morehead State, and announced in December that Pitt had extended a preferred walk-on invitation.

The Trib 25 selection led the WPIAL with 1,749 receiving yards, and set WPIAL single-game records with 27 catches and 350 yards against Pine-Richland.

Mt. Lebanon teammate Colby Sorsdal, an offensive tackle, also is a Williams & Mary commit. Another teammate, defensive lineman Coleman Coco, is headed to Colgate, which visits Williams & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., for a game in September.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.