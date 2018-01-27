Mt. Lebanon wideout Aidan Cain commits to William & Mary
When college recruiters visited Mt. Lebanon, football coach Mike Melnyk told them to keep their eyes on little-known Aidan Cain.
The wideout had Division 1 talent, Melnyk told them, but knee surgeries cost Cain his sophomore and junior seasons. Ultimately, Cain proved his coach correct with a 101-reception senior season, and this week he committed to William & Mary, an FCS team in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Cain (6-0, 170) also listed offers from Dayton and Morehead State, and announced in December that Pitt had extended a preferred walk-on invitation.
Committed... W&M '22✍ pic.twitter.com/XJRWAbt9IX— Aidan Cain (@aidancain86) January 23, 2018
The Trib 25 selection led the WPIAL with 1,749 receiving yards, and set WPIAL single-game records with 27 catches and 350 yards against Pine-Richland.
Mt. Lebanon teammate Colby Sorsdal, an offensive tackle, also is a Williams & Mary commit. Another teammate, defensive lineman Coleman Coco, is headed to Colgate, which visits Williams & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., for a game in September.
Well deserved! Can't wait to do a jersey swap next year!— Coleman Coco (@coleman_coco) January 23, 2018
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.