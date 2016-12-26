Mauro red hot for Franklin Regional hockey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jamie Mauro was molten hot on the cold ice to start the season for the Franklin Regional hockey team.

The Panthers senior tallied 12 goals in four October games as the team got off to a strong start in defense of its PIHL Class A Penguin Cup championship.

For his efforts, Mauro was named the PIHL's Class A Player of the Month for October.

One of the perks for being named the player of the month is recognition at a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game.

The Panthers alternate captain was scheduled to be honored Dec. 12 when the Penguins took on Arizona.

However, Franklin Regional faced conference rival Kiski Area that night, and Mauro's commitment was to the game and his Panthers teammates.

FR broke open a close game with four goals in the third period and secured a 5-1 victory over the Cavaliers. Mauro had three assists in the contest.

“That was a pretty cool honor,” said Mauro, who leads the team in points with 38 (21 goals, 17 assists) through last week's 8-0 victory over Norwin.

“I guess I will go to a game sometime in January.”

Mauro ranks second in points and goals in Class A.

He scored twice and added an assist against the Knights as FR improved to 11-0.

FR coach Brian Kurtz said he was impressed with Mauro's start and the way he has maintained a level of leadership on and off the ice.

“Jamie worked hard in the offseason on getting faster and improving his overall game,” Kurtz said. “He definitely was deserving of that (player of the month award). But he's such a low-key and humble individual. He understands his linemates and the people around him help him have that success. He appreciates that.”

Mauro credits his linemates, Nick Carretta and Olda Virag, and the depth of the team — from the forwards to the defenseman and all the way back to goaltender Daniel Soltesz — for their undefeated record.

“Everyone can score goals on any given night,” said Mauro, who also plays with the Pittsburgh Huskies in the Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League.

“We can wear teams down in the third period with our depth and jump all over them.”

Mauro said the team's focus is centered on some unfinished business.

“Winning the Penguins Cup last year was awesome. We had a great run, but we want to get back to the state title game and win there,” he said. “The experience got our juices flowing.”

Franklin Regional answered the challenge two weeks ago with the win over Kiski Area and a 7-2 triumph over Indiana three days later.

The Cavaliers are 10-2, and the loss to the Panthers was Indiana's first of the season after nine victories.

“We were definitely amped after both games,” Mauro said. “Both Kiski and Indiana are right behind us in the conference standings and are looking to knock us off.”

FR will close the season with Kiski Area (Feb. 6) and Indiana (Feb. 14).

“We were strong right out of the gate against Indiana,” Mauro said. “We established control and were able to add on.”

Carretta was out of the lineup against Indiana. Mauro had two goals and five assists against the Indians, and Virag added a goal and five assists.

Virag is keeping pace with Mauro for the team lead in points with 36 (12 goals, 24 assists).

Carretta scored two goals and added three assists against Norwin. That lifted him to 10 goals and 18 assists.

“We look forward to playing in these hard-fought games,” Mauro said. “We have that experience of playing in clutch situations, including the playoffs last year.”

The PIHL all-star games will be Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Franklin Regional stars selected will play in the Class A game at 1 p.m.

Kurtz said the selection process has begun with the release of the nominees ballot.

“We have a lot of players who are deserving, and one of those deserving players might get left off,” he said. “It definitely will be interesting to see how the teams come together.”

The rosters for each all-star game will be announced Jan. 17.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.