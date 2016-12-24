Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Hockey

Burrell's defense the best in PIHL's Division II this season
Bill West | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
The Burrell varsity hockey team takes direction from its new head coach during break at recent home game Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in New Kensington.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Burrell senior Dillon Butz-Retzer skates the puck down ice during a game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, on their home ice at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington.

Updated 20 hours ago

Before he joined Burrell's hockey team this season, goaltender Colin Bistarkey only denied shots on ice when he attended skill camps and training sessions.

Two-plus months with the Bucs gave Bistarkey plenty of time to identify the difficulties specific to game action. But examples of hardship proved elusive, apparently.

“In sessions, they usually tell you which side they're going to shoot on and what you're going to work on,” Bistarkey said. “In games, the shooter won't tell you that.”

A lack of hints from opponents on shot placement is one of the few inconveniences Burrell's goalies face this season in the PIHL's Division II, Class C. The Bucs (9-0-2) bury opponents in the defensive zone and tally lopsided shot totals with a lineup that includes skaters from Burrell, Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Penn Hills and Riverview.

They allowed an average of 14 shots during a recent six-game stretch, and their 19 goals against in 11 games at the holiday break ranked first in Class C and second in Division II.

“We tie people up,” said Bistarkey, a Penn Hills student. “When they do get shots, they're low percentage, like from the point or from the corners, where they probably won't score.”

Credit for the staunch defense spreads from forward lines to blue-line pairs to the netminders, Bistarkey and Andrew Burkett, a Burrell student.

Burkett's .924 save percentage ranked first among Division II goalies with at least three game appearances. Bistarkey's .885 mark ranked eighth.

“We don't have any weak links,” Burkett said. “We do have some really strong players, but we also have good players that help us get into the offensive zone.”

The top-line tandem of Dylan Zelonka (13 goals, 15 assists) and Tyler Stewart (16 goals, 10 assists) gives Burrell its scoring punch but also serves as first-year coach Cam Zappi's go-to choice for puck possession. Dillon Butz-Retzer (10 goals, four assists) centers Waylon Murray (six goals, seven assists) and Ian Banks (three goals, five assists) in a trio reliant on speed and strength.

But the Bucs get their bevy of scoring opportunities because of the team's commitment to clean breakouts. Those start with sharp passing from the defensemen, including seniors Dom Bussard, Jonathan Schueler, Nikolas Kaminski and Eric Berkey.

“From the beginning, the very first practice, we wanted to focus on making good passes and breaking out properly,” Zappi said. “As long as you're able to make good passes and break out, obviously the puck is not in your zone, so they're not going to get shots on your net, and they're not going to score on you.”

Bryce Schueler, Jonathan's younger brother, paces Burrell's blueline corps with 11 points (three goals, eight assists). Zappi considers any of his defenseman capable of strong two-way play, though.

That Zappi pushes his skaters to develop at both ends strikes Bussard as refreshing.

“I think a lot of us already had this playing style and already know what to do on the ice, but I have to give a lot of credit to the coaches, because if something is not clicking right, he makes sure that he jumps on it right at the end of the period or right when it happens so that we can try to change as quick as we can,” said Bussard, who attends Valley.

Better defense likely means boring nights for Burkett and Bistarkey. Neither goalie will complain.

“It's somewhat of a challenge (to stand around and wait for shots),” Burkett said, “but I'm overall grateful that I have a really great defense to help me.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.