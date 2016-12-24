Burrell's defense the best in PIHL's Division II this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before he joined Burrell's hockey team this season, goaltender Colin Bistarkey only denied shots on ice when he attended skill camps and training sessions.

Two-plus months with the Bucs gave Bistarkey plenty of time to identify the difficulties specific to game action. But examples of hardship proved elusive, apparently.

“In sessions, they usually tell you which side they're going to shoot on and what you're going to work on,” Bistarkey said. “In games, the shooter won't tell you that.”

A lack of hints from opponents on shot placement is one of the few inconveniences Burrell's goalies face this season in the PIHL's Division II, Class C. The Bucs (9-0-2) bury opponents in the defensive zone and tally lopsided shot totals with a lineup that includes skaters from Burrell, Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Penn Hills and Riverview.

They allowed an average of 14 shots during a recent six-game stretch, and their 19 goals against in 11 games at the holiday break ranked first in Class C and second in Division II.

“We tie people up,” said Bistarkey, a Penn Hills student. “When they do get shots, they're low percentage, like from the point or from the corners, where they probably won't score.”

Credit for the staunch defense spreads from forward lines to blue-line pairs to the netminders, Bistarkey and Andrew Burkett, a Burrell student.

Burkett's .924 save percentage ranked first among Division II goalies with at least three game appearances. Bistarkey's .885 mark ranked eighth.

“We don't have any weak links,” Burkett said. “We do have some really strong players, but we also have good players that help us get into the offensive zone.”

The top-line tandem of Dylan Zelonka (13 goals, 15 assists) and Tyler Stewart (16 goals, 10 assists) gives Burrell its scoring punch but also serves as first-year coach Cam Zappi's go-to choice for puck possession. Dillon Butz-Retzer (10 goals, four assists) centers Waylon Murray (six goals, seven assists) and Ian Banks (three goals, five assists) in a trio reliant on speed and strength.

But the Bucs get their bevy of scoring opportunities because of the team's commitment to clean breakouts. Those start with sharp passing from the defensemen, including seniors Dom Bussard, Jonathan Schueler, Nikolas Kaminski and Eric Berkey.

“From the beginning, the very first practice, we wanted to focus on making good passes and breaking out properly,” Zappi said. “As long as you're able to make good passes and break out, obviously the puck is not in your zone, so they're not going to get shots on your net, and they're not going to score on you.”

Bryce Schueler, Jonathan's younger brother, paces Burrell's blueline corps with 11 points (three goals, eight assists). Zappi considers any of his defenseman capable of strong two-way play, though.

That Zappi pushes his skaters to develop at both ends strikes Bussard as refreshing.

“I think a lot of us already had this playing style and already know what to do on the ice, but I have to give a lot of credit to the coaches, because if something is not clicking right, he makes sure that he jumps on it right at the end of the period or right when it happens so that we can try to change as quick as we can,” said Bussard, who attends Valley.

Better defense likely means boring nights for Burkett and Bistarkey. Neither goalie will complain.

“It's somewhat of a challenge (to stand around and wait for shots),” Burkett said, “but I'm overall grateful that I have a really great defense to help me.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.