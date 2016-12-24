Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

A-K Valley hockey notebook: Freeport supports trendy hockey stat
Bill West | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Freeport’s Stone Haberstroh reacts to scoring a point past Kiski Area’s Alexander Ferraro during the hockey game at Belmont Complex on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.

Careful not to cause confusion, Freeport hockey coach Ryan Cooper gradually introduced a new term to the Yellowjackets' lexicon this season.

It's a word that still causes some NHL coaches to cringe. But “Corsi,” a term coined by former Buffalo goalie coach Jim Corsi to describe a shot attempt and as a concept championed by proponents of hockey analytics, fits within the framework of what Cooper wants to teach his skaters.

“It's not really a high school term you're going to hear too often, but I think I finally got these guys buying into that,” Cooper said. “I have my assistants track all of the shot attempts: shots on goal, shots that miss the net and shots that are blocked.”

At the professional level, research confirmed the percentage of shot attempts belonging to a team over the span of 15-20 games better predicted future success than other offensive metrics, including goals and shots on goal. Simply put, it served as a bellwether of a team performance, one that more effectively accounted for hockey's randomness.

For Cooper, Corsi is less about predicting the future and more about emphasizing the importance of five skaters contributing to offensive-zone activity.

“I'm teaching these younger guys that are still developing a skill level and are still adjusting to the varsity level to get pucks on net,” Cooper said. “Ultimately, the team that gets the most pucks on net or toward the net, that shows so many things. That shows puck possession. That shows zone time. That shows offensive-zone responsibility.

“They're yelling on the ice, and it's not ‘Score!' or ‘Shoot!' They're yelling, ‘Corsi!' I'm like, ‘All right, this is working.' They're becoming students of the game.”

Cooper teaches chemistry and astronomy at Freeport. Players remain pupils even when he works with them at the rink.

“I see a lot of these same kids in the classroom,” Cooper said. “I know their learning styles, how they click and how they work. It's nice to be able to do this in the district that you work in. I've really found that to be an advantage.”

Fond of Flower

Burrell sophomore goaltender Andrew Burkett embraced his position at the age of 8 because of his appreciation for the Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Penguins' last few months tested Burkett's fandom. To see Fleury, the team's longtime No. 1 starter, fade into a backup role behind 22-year-old Matt Murray stung, even as the Penguins achieved more with their young goalie.

Talk of Fleury leaving the Penguins via trade also bothers Burkett.

“I still support Fleury and every game he plays,” the sophomore said. “I like Murray, but I always have a special spot for Fleury.”

Naughty list

Much to the chagrin of Alle-Kiski Valley hockey coaches, penalty minutes are plentiful at the PIHL's holiday break for several of the area's strongest teams.

Prior to the league's final day of activity before the break, Kiski Area (10-2) and Freeport (4-6) ranked second and third in Class A in penalty minutes with 178 and 173, respectively. Only winless Gateway's 181 surpassed those totals.

In Division II, Burrell (9-0-2) tied for fifth out of 14 teams with 154 minutes. Their ranking looked better when compared strictly to Class C, where they were behind Greensburg Central Catholic (176) and co-class leader Kennedy Catholic (160).

And trips to the box are the biggest blemish on Deer Lakes' superb junior varsity season. Through Wednesday, the Lancers (7-1-1) sat atop the Tier 2 standings despite their tier-high 112 penalty minutes.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

