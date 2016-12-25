Shaler hockey doing the dirty work to score goals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler forward Mitchell Werry doesn't feel resigned to his fate. Any opponents who want to take the Titans' playoff spot are going to have to fight them for it.

When the Shaler hockey team establishes position, the Titans battle for every inch. Shaler's offense ranks fourth among Class AA teams with 54 goals during its 6-5-1 start. The Titans are in third place in the PIHL's East Division and in position to make the playoffs.

“We're strong on the puck and like to battle,” Werry said. “We know we have to work for it to get goals. A lot of them are in front off rebounds. We like to get as many shots as we can from the point and play dirty hockey.”

Cleaning up has been something Werry and his teammates have improved upon. Werry has doubled his point total from last season to 15 and ranks third on the Titans with eight goals.

Shaler has five other players — Mitchel Fuchs (21 points), Joshua Brantner (17), Seth Walzer (16), Zachary Sarnowski (12) and Cameron Wycich (10) — with more than 10 points this season.

Fuchs leads the Titans with 15 goals and is tied for fifth in Class AA.

“I think we are finding each other as a team and really coming together,” said Walzer, who has nine goals and seven assists. “We have good chemistry on our lines. The last couple games we've been switching things up and seeing what works.”

Finding a remedy on defense will be key for the Titans' post-holiday break schedule.

The Titans have allowed 43 goals and have lost several late-game leads.

“We have to get our defensive zone set up,” Werry said. “Our defense, when they are on the puck, they feel pressure when they have more space than they think they have.”

Developing a feel will be key with the challenge Shaler has once they return to action Jan. 10 against Fox Chapel. Following the battle against the winless Foxes, the Titans will have five of their last six games against teams battling for a playoff spot.

Walzer feels like the Titans have left some points out there.

“We're going to keep up the hard work in practices,” Walzer said. “We have a tough end-of-the year schedule. As long as we bear down and keep up the hard work and winning our battles like we have been recently, it should work out in our favor.”

Making sure everything goes their way will involve a lot of physical play.

Shaler isn't afraid to dig around the net and fight for position to score.

“That's what coached drilled into our heads,” Werry said. “It's not going to be pretty, but that's what we have to do to get it done.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.