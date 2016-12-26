QV, Sewickley Academy hockey reach midseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A setback just before the holiday break has Quaker Valley hockey staring down a three-way battle atop the Class AA Western Conference in the second half of the season.

Hempfield used a three-goal first-period to hand the Quakers their first loss since Oct. 17, snapping an eight-game QV win streak with a 4-2 win Thursday in Greensburg.

The loss puts QV (8-3-0) in third place in the West at the break, just a point behind Moon (8-1-1) and two points behind Mt. Lebanon (9-2-0).

Junior Beau Tomczak has assumed the role of top scorer for the Quakers this season; his 14 goals and eight assists tie him for eighth in scoring in Class AA with 22 points at midseason. Noah Shultz (10), Ryan Quinn (nine) and Rico Fernandez (nine) are next among QV players in scoring.

Goaltenders Philip Gagne and Colin Rice have split time with nearly identical numbers — Gagne is 4-2-0 with an .889 save percentage; Rice is 4-1-0 with an .890 percentage — and they have helped the Quakers win the close games. QV has won its last three one-goal games and has a plus-12 goal differential for the season.

Sewickley Academy also has been on a good run with wins in four of its past five games to pull into playoff contention at 5-5-0.

The Panthers went into the break on a high note after John Duggan's second power-play goal of the game gave SA a 3-2 overtime win at Baldwin on Dec. 19.

Matthew Hajdukiewicz had a goal and assisted the game winner to give him eight goals and four assists on the year. His 12 points trail only teammate Michael Hertzberg, who has 14 on seven goals and seven assists, while Liam Guerin has 11 points on five goals and six assists.

Cole Luther has logged every minute in net for the Panthers, posting a .910 save percentage.