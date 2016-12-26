Norwin hockey making progress despite record

Norwin coach Dennis Tokarski is happy with the Knights' progress.

He and the players hope it starts to show in the win column in the second half of the season.

Norwin went into the holiday break with a 2-8 mark. However, the team doubled its win total from last season's 1-21 showing.

“It's a good group of guys, and they are coming together,” Tokarski said. “I took over in May, and I am just learning who everyone is, trying to build relationships. It's starting to come together now, and I am pleased with how it is progressing. I am looking forward to the second half of the season and building on the success we've had so far.”

The Knights had some preseason victories and won two of their first five games in PIHL Class A play. They topped Greensburg Salem, 7-2, to open the schedule and beat Gateway, 4-3, on Halloween. However, they dropped both of their November games and all three of their December contests.

“We started out the year pretty promising. I've seen improvement, and I've seen an attitude change,” Tokarski said. “We've already surpassed last year's win total. If we get another win, we'll match the wins the team has had the past two years in one season.

“But, what we're looking at is it's a game and games are supposed to be fun. Yes, it's not fun losing, and it's not fun losing badly. But, if we can have fun and improve and learn, then I am chalking the season up as a success.”

Norwin returns to action Jan. 2 against Serra Catholic. The Knights are focused on that matchup.

“We are going to practice over the holiday break. We didn't have anything scheduled, but the players came to me and requested practice to get ready for Serra Catholic. I have no problem with that,” Tokarski said. “I think we're going to come into January with a lot of positivity, and a lot of the players have realized that we've kind of given up some games that we probably shouldn't have. We've looked over film, and they've seen where we've failed. They've been working to make amends and rectify that.”

One of Tokarski's priorities is to bring the team together and increase camaraderie.

“We've had some team building things going on. We've done some movie nights and pizza nights. We get together and do chalk talks and discuss where we want to be and why we're in the position we're in and what we have to do to fix that,” he said. “Coming into next season, we want to do some weight training and build upper body strength. We're going to do more team building events to bring the guys closer together so it's a team and not just a bunch of guys out there playing hockey. It's a culture change for them. They are learning, along with me. I am learning how to deal with them and the different situations and what makes each one of them tick.

“They are optimistic. I hate to lose. Sometimes, when you're in that position, you can be a little negative. I am trying to be a little more positive and shed light on the good things we do, and where we're improving.”

There is a youth factor, too. Christian Lindberg and Brandon Cassandro are the team's lone seniors.

“We have a lot of young talent — a lot of freshmen and sophomores who can play,” Tokarski said. “I am looking to build on that for next season.”

Juniors Anthony Wright, Noah Mazur and Bryce Hegedus serve as the team's captains. Hegedus centers the team's first line with freshman Jacob Dally and Lindberg on the wings. Junior Jake Swick and sophomores Keeghan Murray and Dan Good are on the second line. Sophomores Josh Hoffman and Logan Cibak join junior Josh Capets on the third line. Cassandro and Wright will skate with Luke Russman or Logan Marsalko on a line or move back and play defense. Nick Diak, Nick Pingree, Devin Barrett, Nick Giatroudakis and Mazur all play defense. Junior Jarrod Hernandez is in goal.

“We rely heavily on Jarrod. He sees a lot of shots every night. Our defense is inexperienced in a lot of places, so he will see a lot of shots until we can fortify that defensive position.” Tokarski said. “If you can get the defense down, the offense will come. I've always been a firm believer that you want to play defensive hockey. As long as you put a solid defensive corps around your goaltender and play solid defense around him, that's what you want and you can build your offense from there.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.