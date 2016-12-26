Thomas Jefferson hockey pleased with first half performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson hockey team opened the PIHL season with four wins in its first five games.

The Jaguars wrapped up the first half of their 2016-17 schedule in a logjam atop the Western Conference in Class 1-A.

Five teams are fighting for the conference championship: Baldwin, TJ, Montour, Chartiers Valley and South Fayette.

The Jaguars lost to Montour last week to finish 6-3 in the first half of conference play.

“We are officially at the halfway point of the season. With that said, I'm pleased with where we are in the standings,” TJ coach Bill Crousey said. “However, we need to commit to becoming the best team we possibly can. At times we are making the same mistakes we made in Game 1. With that being an issue, it will make it hard to reach our full potential.

“Our effort has been very consistent all year. If we can match our hockey IQ to that effort, we will have a solid second half.”

Thomas Jefferson began by sandwiching wins against Wheeling Park, Sewickley Academy, Baldwin and Chartiers Valley around a loss to South Fayette.

More recently, the Jaguars split home-and-home decisions with Beaver, defeated Wheeling Central and lost to Montour.

“With our division being extremely competitive, it should be a very interesting finish to our season,” Crousey said.

The Jaguars' top three lines, in order, consist of sophomore Joey Oliver, junior Matt Krieger and senior Danny Harrold; senior Dom Tamburi, sophomore Hayden Hintemeyer and junior Kevin Koett; and sophomore John Rimsky, sophomore John Piscitelli and Ryan Mitchell.

Krieger and Harrold are the Jaguars' top scorers. Krieger, a center, leads the team with 16 goals and nine assists.

“My season has been going pretty well, but I couldn't be where I am without my linemates, Danny Harrold and Joey Oliver,” Krieger said. “They are highly experienced players who know how to play the game at a high level and a high speed.

“I also wouldn't be where I am without the coaching by Bill Crousey. He really pushes me to become a better player every practice and game.”

Harrold has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Jaguars.

“In regards to my personal stats, I feel they could be more consistent, but, more importantly, the team is winning and as long as that is happening, I am happy and the points will come,” Harrold said. “I believe I could be doing more offensively to help my team.

“I also think I still need to improve the defensive side of my game, especially since we have an offensively powerful team and a first-year goalie, in order to make sure we win the games that we should.”

A pair of juniors, Casey Bilski, the Jaguars' captain, and Brendan Crousey, lead the Jaguars' defensive corps in front of senior goaltender Michael Chontos.

“My expectation for the second half is to improve defensively as a team,” said Coach Crousey. “My hope is the younger defensemen continue to improve and become more confident. That should help (Chontos) become more confident and face less shots.”

Chontos has been a pleasant surprise, stepping in at the goaltender position at the beginning of the season.

“He has very little experience, but he has given the team a chance to be competitive,” said Crousey, who began his coaching career at the amateur level in 2016. “We had no goalie coming into the season and were struggling to find anyone to do it.”

Chontos, Harrold, Tamburi and Ryan Mitchak are the seniors. TJ is one of the conference's leading offensive squads with 54 goals.

“I'm really proud of where we are as a team going into the break,” Harrold said. “We've had to overcome adversity since the end of last season with finding a goalie to make sure we had a team to begin with.

“After assuring we would have a team, no one would have thought that, especially with a first-year goaltender, we would have a 6-3 record. I think there's definitely some games we should have won that we didn't, and there are still things that need to be improved.”

Krieger believes Chontos and the Jaguars' defense have made an impact on the team's first half.

“We came into this season not knowing what to expect with the new goalie and the amount of defensemen we lost last year,” Krieger said. “But we've been able to play well defensively and keep the (opponents') scoring chances limited. We have also been able to help out offensively.”

Harrold believes steady, two-way hockey will propel TJ into the playoffs. The Jaguars return to PIHL action Jan. 2 at Rostraver Arena against South Fayette.

“I think going into the second half, we need to work on improving the things the coaches have made clear we aren't doing correctly,” he said, “and continue to play a solid, two-way, positionally sound game as a team.

“If we can successfully play how the coaches want us to, and continue to keep playing the way we have been, we have a pretty good chance at making it deep into the playoffs.”

Krieger agreed.

“Our expectations for the second half are to stay focused, keep working hard both offensively and defensively, keep playing our game and do what has to be done to win hockey games,” he said. “We hope to improve our team play, and be a serious contender for the Penguins Cup.

“If we follow Coach Crousey's systems and play the way we are capable, no one will be able to stop us. I'm excited to see where this season takes us.”

Rounding out the team are juniors Justin Leopold, Seth Ruby and Jarrod Rossi; plus sophomores Nakita Sindun, P.J. Chonko and Ethan Leopold.

Leading freshman prospects include Mason Maguirk, Jake Schmidt, E.J. Burstein, Brandon Kibe and Dylan Gooch.

Crousey has been coaching at TJ since 2010. He played high school hockey at Steel Valley and collegiately at Pitt.

“I have been trying pass on my passion and knowledge of the game to every player I have had the privilege of coaching,” he said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.