Baldwin hockey has strong first half of season

Justin Glock is in his first year as coach of the Baldwin hockey team. He has been most impressed with the camaraderie displayed by the athletes.

“We have a great group of kids who are very close. It's a brotherhood inside our locker room,” Glock said. “The fact that our team gets a long so well helps us be more successful on the ice.

“Our two goaltenders split time equally, and there are no egos on our team. Each player roots for the guy next to him on the bench. If the players put in the time and effort to improve, they can be as successful as any team in our league.”

The Highlanders ended the first half of the PIHL season with a 6-3-1 record, good for first place in the Class 1-A Western Conference.

Baldwin, Thomas Jefferson, Montour, Chartiers Valley and South Fayette are bunched atop the conference standings.

Baldwin skated to three consecutive wins at the onset of the season, beating Montour, Chartiers Valley and Sewickley Academy.

The Highlanders rebounded from losses to TJ and South Park with victories against Beaver, Wheeling Park and South Fayette, plus a 3-3 tie with Wheeling Central. Sewickley Academy edged the Highlanders, 3-2, last week.

“Our team has definitely improved since the beginning of the season in the way that the coaching staff wants them to play,” Glock said. “We've definitely improved defensively, and you need to be strong defensively in order to succeed in all other areas of the game.

“They've picked up the systems well, but we can still improve a lot going forward. I don't believe we've played our best hockey yet, but we're better than we were at the beginning of the season. We don't want the players to be satisfied. We want them to continue to improve each practice and game.”

Baldwin's leading scorers are senior forwards Paul Knerr (12 goals, 7 assists) and Dom Carlino (3 goals, 10 assists), who serves as team captain; and sophomore forwards Lucas Kirk (6 goals, 4 assists) and Ross Zofcin (1 goal, 8 assists).

“We lost a lot of seniors last year, so the younger guys play a big part this year,” Knerr said. “They have been stepping up when we needed them to, and the goalies have been playing great. I honestly feel we have a good chance at winning the Penguins Cup and possibly even states.

Junior defensemen Nick Antonio (7 assists) and Dan Figura also have chipped in on offense. Figura has three goals and two assists. Antonio has seven assists.

Baldwin's goaltenders, junior Dylan Desimone and sophomore Cole Shannon, are 3-1 and 3-2-1, respectively.

Desimone has a 1.74 goals-against average. Shannon has a 3.13 GAA.

Knerr, Carlino and forward Trevor Gorman are the only seniors on the team.

“I am expecting the same outcome (in the second half) as the first half of the season,” Knerr said. “As long as we continue to play hard, stick to our game and stay out of the penalty box, we will have no problems winning games and being successful.”

The juniors are Antonio, Figura, Desimone, forward Mike Kahwash and defenseman Easton Tamburri. Along with Kirk, Zofcin and Shannon, sophomore team members consist of forwards Andrew Golvash and Cameron Greenaway; and defensemen Nathan Breisinger and Nathan Hobson.

Jason Kavulic and Justin Pollard, both forwards, are top freshman prospects.

“Our expectations are to improve as a team every game and to meet each of our small goals one step at a time,” Glock said. “We're in a competitive race to challenge for first in our division, and we'd like to finish as high as we can. Along with that, we want to make the playoffs and be successful in the postseason.

“More than anything though, we want to be playing our best hockey at the end of the season. If we fulfill our team potential, we can compete with any team in our league.”

Glock grew up playing hockey for the Pittsburgh Hornets and Bethel Park High School and graduated from Bethel Park in 2002.

He previously coached the Upper St. Clair junior varsity team for four years.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.