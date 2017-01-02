Kiski Area hockey team succumbs to aggressive Bishop McCort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area hockey team found itself in a trap for the majority of its game against Bishop McCort Monday night.

Whether the Cavaliers were trying to pass the puck through the neutral zone or skate it out of their own end, the Crushers made life difficult with an aggressive forecheck.

Bishop McCort's pressure forced turnovers and led to two of its three third-period goals in a 5-3 win over Kiski Area in a PIHL Class A game at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Bishop McCort's Brett Seitz scored twice in the third period. Both goals came after he stole the puck.

“It's hockey. We just got to take our lumps and keep moving,” Kiski Area coach Ray Suhadolnik said. “Defensively, they are very strong and we couldn't break it.

“The last time we played them they trapped the one side really well on our breakout. We talked about reversing the puck and getting guys up the ice to back up their defense, but it didn't really work. They're aggressive, and if they take away time and space you'll be in trouble all the time.”

The Crushers (7-5) evened the season series. Kiski Area (10-3) won 3-0 Nov. 29 when goalie Alex Ferraro made 51 saves.

The score was 2-2 after two periods, but Seitz scored five minutes into the third to give the Crushers the lead. Austin LaPiana answered two minutes later to tie it, but Zachary Goins quickly responded with the winning goal just under the crossbar.

Seitz forced a turnover near the Cavaliers blue line with a minute and a half remaining and scored to seal the win.

“The last time we played (Kiski), it was the first time we had a full team all year,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “We had five guys missing because they were playing football. We're starting to jell and become a little bit better. We made some good decisions and good passes and are fortunate to get a (win).”

LaPiana added a short-handed tally in the second, pushing his league-leading goal total to 24.

At times, Kiski succeeded in breaching Bishop McCort's trap, but Crushers goalie John Bradley stopped Nicholas Hurley and LaPiana on breakaways. On a breakaway in the third, LaPiana was slashed and couldn't get a shot off. The play could have triggered a penalty shot, but a two-minute minor was assessed instead.

The Cavaliers got on the board seven minutes into the first period when Evan Cooper floated a shot from the blue line that Ben Sites deflected into the goal. Christopher Miller scored on a rebound to tie the score in the final minute of the first.

Kiski Area has 17 days off before its next game against Serra Catholic. The Cavaliers are second in the Eastern Conference standings, with the top seven teams in each conference qualifying for the postseason.

“We're still in pretty good shape playoff-wise, but we got to play a little better if we want to do anything in them,” Suhadolnik said.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.