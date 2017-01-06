Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Chartiers Valley hockey speeding up play

Chuck Curti | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Before coach Paul Bonetti took the reins of the Chartiers Valley hockey team last spring, he watched video of the previous season's team.

What he saw, he said, was a team that had ability but appeared to play tentatively. It appeared to lack confidence.

So Bonetti's plan was to unleash his players. He wanted them to play quickly and aggressively. He wanted them to keep constant pressure on the opposition by getting the puck from the defensive zone to the offensive zone with speed and shooting frequently.

“I think more than anything we're playing faster than the team has in the past,” Bonetti said. “A lot of our play is predicated on transition. And it's more of a team concept. No one person is more important than the team.”

The result: The Colts are 8-4 and in first place in the PIHL Class A West Division. Their 63 goals are the most among West Division teams and fourth overall in Class A.

It's a significant turnaround for a program that won just four games the previous two seasons combined.

“It's always fun winning games and playing faster, harder and more competitive,” said senior defenseman and co-captain Mitchell Hess, who has three goals and seven assists. “It definitely feels a lot better than if we would have ended up with another season like the past two.”

Bonetti began the Colts' transformation over the summer. Besides the usual conditioning drills, he took the players to the dek hockey rink in Collier Township to start implementing what would be his on-ice strategies.

The dek, of course, could not simulate the speed of ice, but the players still were able to get a grip on Bonetti's system. Once they got on the ice, he said, he didn't have to spend a lot of time teaching.

“We were just able to hit the ground running,” he said.

Alexander Evans leads the Colts' balanced offense — 12 players have scored goals — with 15 goals and 10 assists. Jake Casto has 10 goals and 10 assists, and Annie Katonka has a team-high 12 assists to go with four goals.

Goalie Brandon Edwards has a tidy 2.82 goals-against average.

But this turnaround season for Chartiers Valley has been far from perfect. Bonetti said the team sometimes suffers lapses where it eases up on the throttle and lacks intensity.

In early December, the Colts suffered back-to-back losses to Wheeling Park and South Fayette that, Bonetti hopes, served as a wake-up call.

“The confidence became overconfidence,” he said. “We need to guard against that. We can't just show up. We need to play three periods of consistent hockey every game.”

Hess concurred: “We've had some strong first periods and thirds. It seems like when the second period comes around, we let up a little bit.”

CV's most recent win, 5-2 over Sewickley Academy on Jan. 2, is emblematic of that trend. The Colts led 2-0 after the first period, then allowed the Panthers to tie it 2-2 in the second before scoring three in the third.

Still, the Colts appear to be back on track and take a modest two-game winning streak into an important showdown with Baldwin, currently its closest pursuer in the West Division, on Jan. 12. This team that just a year ago struggled to win games is thinking about a deep playoff run.

“I think (we can contend) as long as we stick to our game and play the best that we can against every team,” Hess said.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com.

