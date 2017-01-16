Quinn, Quaker Valley hockey program celebrate 400th victory

When Quaker Valley's hockey program began in 1997, Kevin Quinn wasn't sure how it would develop.

After five Penguins Cups and two state championships, the Quakers have established themselves as one of the PIHL's elite organizations. They added another milestone Jan. 9. A 5-2 win over Latrobe gave the program and Quinn, the only head coach Quaker Valley's players have known, 400 victories.

“That's a lot of wins and years. It means we are doing a lot of things right,” Quinn said. “We've had plenty of good players and a lot of parent, community and school support. When you have people who are passionate involved with a program, you're going to win a lot of hockey games.

“I have had the chance to work with some great people over the years. There are so many coaches who have helped me along the way. It makes it a lot easier to go to work each day when you have quality people around you,” he continued. “It's not 400 wins for me; it's 400 wins for Quaker Valley hockey and so much goes into that. It's truly a program milestone.”

Success didn't come easy for the Quakers, who are in their 19th season of varsity hockey (the 1997-98 campaign was junior varsity only).

“Back then, we were on the ice five nights a week just to get our kids to be competitive. Those first couple years, we struggled a bit. The first year, 1998-99, we went 6-13 and took our lumps. By the third year of the program, we were in the playoffs, and we've been in the playoffs ever since,” Quinn said. “Once we got in the playoffs, we couldn't get out of the first round. Each year, we were trying to get to the ultimate goal, which we reached in 2006.”

Quaker Valley was dominant in Class A. After claiming the Penguins Cup in 2006, the Quakers won four more titles (2008, '12-'14), played for two more ('07, '15) and captured state titles in '06 and '12. However, the PIHL's competitive balance formula bumped the team up to Class 2A starting last season.

“Each year is a little different. We're trying to field competitive teams against a lot of teams that have traditionally been in triple-A. Being competitive at Quaker Valley has been the top priority since the first day. Being competitive is fun. Not being competitive is a frustrating thing for any program,” Quinn said.

“When you lose games, those are really hard to forget. You have to remind yourself we've won a lot of hockey games. Reaching 400, I think it puts it in perspective that we've won a lot of games over the years. As long as we do things the right way, we'll continue to do so. I can tell you this not getting any easier. Our numbers are taking a hit in a number of ways. We have to fight against the league, competition and length of season. The last few years, it's become more and more difficult and forces you to spend more and more time to be competitive.

“The high school hockey season overlaps other sports seasons, which makes it difficult. Then, you have other amateur hockey commitments. If you're a big school, then it might not affect you as much. We've had to continue to overcome adversity. I don't think people realize how small of a school we are. No one feels sorry for us; it just hasn't been easy.”

At times, though, Quaker Valley made it look easy. The Quakers have 12 division championships and have been in the playoffs 17 years in a row. The program had a 51-game unbeaten streak against PIHL teams and a 70-3-1 mark in a 74-game span ending in 2015. The program has a 298-81-13 record in PIHL play after a 5-3 loss to Moon on Thursday.

“We had a stretch over six or seven years where our numbers were so good and the talent level we had come through really carried us,” said Quinn, who coached the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite to a USA Hockey Under-18 Tier-I national championship last spring.

Quinn has coached numerous NCAA Division-I prospects at Quaker Valley, but treats all his players with the same approach.

“The measuring stick isn't always about your wins and the kids who graduate onto Division I. For me, it's about seeing the kids at the alumni games and seeing kids wanting to be a part of the program and those kids who say thank you for the messages and the learning. That's far more rewarding,” Quinn said. “There are far more kids who don't make it past high school hockey. We have to make an impact on their lives on and off the ice in terms of how to compete, having respect and all the other messages. So, the 400th win is a time of reflection, which is nice. I think I am probably most proud of the fine young men and women who have come through the program.”

In addition, Quinn had the chance to coach his three sons — Alex, Connor and Ryan, who is a junior.

“That's been a special part of the last number of years — them playing for us and the success Connor had and Alex winning a state championship and my youngest being a part of the transition to double-A hockey,” he said. “That is an especially proud part of coaching when you get to coach your children. As they will tell you, they don't get any special treatment under my watch. It's been a nice thing for the family — an added bonus.”

