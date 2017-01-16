Baldwin hockey battling for conference title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin's varsity hockey team was ranked No. 3 last week in the PIHL Class A division by MSA Sports Network.

Franklin Regional and Indiana, in first and second place, stood atop the division rankings.

The Highlanders dropped a 6-5 decision last week to Chartiers Valley in a key division game at Ice Castle.

Paul Knerr, a senior forward and the team's leading scorer, accounted for two goals and one assist for Baldwin, which led 5-2 after two periods.

“I feel we honestly came out strong and ready to play,” Knerr said. “We were playing great as a team, and once we got one goal we just started getting more. But I think when we went into the locker room for them to clean the ice, we lost the intensity we had through the first two periods, and we came out into the third slow.

“In the third, we stopped doing the simple things we needed to get done, and that resulted in the CV comeback. (They had) a few fluke goals, but we can't blame the loss on them.”

Knerr boosted his season totals to 16 goals and nine assists, good for 25 points.

Through 12 games, Knerr was complemented offensively by four other double-digit scorers in senior forward Dom Carlino, with three goals and 11 assists; sophomore forward Lucas Kirk, with seven goals and six assists; sophomore forward Ross Zofcin, with one goal and 10 assists; and junior defenseman Nick Antonio, with two goals, eight assists.

Other goal-scorers for the Highlanders consisted of junior defenseman Dan Figura (four), freshman forward Jason Kavulic (four), junior forward Mike Kahwash (three), sophomore forward Cameron Greenaway (three), junior defenseman Easton Tamburri (two) and sophomore forward Andrew Golvash (two).

Along with Knerr's two goals, Kirk, Figura and Antonio tacked on one goal apiece against Chartiers Valley.

Sophomore goaltender Cole Shannon posted a 4-3-1 record and 3.25 goals-against average in eight games. Junior goaltender Dylan Desimone was 3-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average in four games.

Trevor Gorman, a senior forward; Nathan Breisinger and Nathan Hobson, both sophomore defensemen; and Jason Pollard, a freshman forward, round out the 2016-17 squad.

Baldwin stood in the middle of a five-team logjam atop the Western Conference at the end of last week.

The Highlanders are battling for the conference title with Chartiers Valley, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson and Montour.

“At this point, we are just working on bouncing back from a tough loss and getting right back to our game,” Knerr said. “We can't afford to hang in the past when we have so much season left ahead of us.”

Chartiers Valley stood in first place at 9-4, followed by South Fayette (8-5), Baldwin (7-4-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-4) and Montour (7-4).

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.