Offense comes alive for North Hills hockey

Igniting its offense was among the North Hills hockey team's New Year's resolutions.

The Indians got off to a good start as they racked up 16 goals in their first two games in January. The team shut out Bishop Canevin, 7-0, and beat West Allegheny, 9-2.

“The last couple games, we've scored a lot of goals,” North Hills captain John Seibert said. “It's really good for us going down the stretch. Hopefully, we can continue it over the next five games and into the playoffs.”

The goal outburst was a nice sign for North Hills. The team opened December with a 6-4 upset win over Plum, but dropped its next two games — 3-0 to Shaler and 6-2 to Mt. Lebanon — heading into the holiday break.

“We hit a little rough spot. After we beat Plum, I think the boys got away from a few things,” North Hills coach Carl Kelcher said. “They've responded the last couple games.”

The offense showed some signs of life in a three-game showcase over the holidays.

“Even though we lost all three games, they were close,” Kelcher said. “It was about keeping the guys moving during break. I think it showed because we came right out and beat Canevin and played well.”

The Indians (7-7) have a balanced attack. Jarrett Warrick leads the team with 16 points, but Matt Berner and Jesse Weideman (15 points) are right behind him. Sam Urbanek (13), Ian Keller (12), Seibert (11) and Nathan Waters-Virgin and Jeremy Zihmer (10) have been major contributors. All but three skaters to appear in a game have scored at least one goal.

“Everyone is contributing. We don't have any big-time goal scorers. We don't have anyone in the top 25 in scoring in our classification. That's good. We have an all-around team,” Seibert said. “We just hope to use that in the final part of the season.”

Added Kelcher: “It really has been a team effort on offense. When the boys try to run and gun and try to outscore teams, they don't do well. But, if we play within a system, we do much better. We have some nice balance; I can move guys around and play a lot of combinations of lines. It's total teamwork. That's what they have to do. Our defense is strong. We just need to shore a couple things up. Our power play is terrible. We're clicking at about 11 percent. On the other side, our penalty kill is at 88 percent with three short-handed goals. That's been a real strong point for us.”

The Indians' 14 points put them fourth in the PIHL Class AA Western Division. They trailed Quaker Valley (9-5, 18 points) for third. The top five teams in each division make the playoffs, but the top three teams in each division avoid a play-in round game.

“Being the third seed would be ideal so we don't have to play that play-in round game. That's what we're aiming for,” Seibert said. “It'll be interesting the next five games to see where it plays out. I am pretty impressed with what we've done so far. Already, we have seven wins which matches last year. That's good.”

North Hills has a small lead on Mars (9 points) and Bishop Canevin (8) for fourth. Those teams are in a battle for the Western Division's final playoff sport.

“We're looking forward to the rest of the year,” Kelcher said. “If we take care of our business, we won't have to worry about anyone behind us. Hopefully, we can go on a nice little run.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.