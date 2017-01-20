Tough season building character for Bishop Canevin hockey

While the Bishop Canevin hockey team skated away with a 2-1 loss to Moon on Jan. 16, the game showed the Crusaders had plenty of fight left in them.

After two scoreless periods, Justin Angle scored off an assist from Daniel Tkac and Tomas Krukovski three minutes into the third period. But the Tigers — the top team in Class AA's Western Conference — scored a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of play to secure the win.

“Our guys battled really hard,” second-year Bishop Canevin coach Kevin Pawlos said. “It was a competitive, fast and physical game. Coming away from that game, I think it showed our guys that they can compete at high caliber.”

It has been a tough season for the defending Class AA Penguins Cup champions. The Crusaders have found themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 4-9 record. A stretch from late October to early January saw the team go 1-8. While it hasn't been easy, Pawlos said the adversity has brought the team together.

“We are a tighter group,” Pawlos said. “It is easy to get along when everyone is winning and having fun. Going through a season like this helps build your character. It would be easy to drop your heads, but our guys don't do that.”

One thing the team has had to overcome is playing with a depleted roster because of injuries or off-the-ice commitments. Of the 19 players on the roster, only eight have been on the ice for all 13 games.

“We don't make excuses,” Pawlos said. “But when we are missing guys it can be tough. We believe do have a deep enough lineup that we should have guys who can step up when someone is missing. With some of our younger guys and fourth-liners getting more playing time, I think it has made us stronger as a group.”

While the Crusaders have an uphill fight in front of them, they are down but not out. Bishop Canevin is in sixth place with eight points in the Western Conference. But with each conference in Class AA sending five teams to the postseason, the Crusaders have time to catch fourth-place North Hills (14 points) and fifth-place Mars (nine).

Helping them Crusaders get there will be several talented younger players. Tkac is leading the team in points with 11 goals and eight assists. The sophomore was one of two Bishop Canevin players selected for the PIHL Class AA all-star game set for Jan. 29.

“The playoffs last season were his coming out party,” Pawlos said. “He led the league in points in the playoffs. He has such a high hockey IQ. He is an all-around competitor and a leader.”

Angle has made an impact despite being in his first year at the varsity level. The freshman has scored eight goals with three assists. Sophomore David Spinler has added five goals and six assists.

“When (Angle) came to camp, his worth ethic spoke for itself,” Pawlos said. “He gives 150 percent every night. (Spinler) has been a surprise. He his a bigger kid who uses his body a lot. He has good hands with a high hockey IQ.”

The Crusaders have been boosted by the play of veteran goalie Neko Borghini. The junior has two full seasons of playing in front of the net and it shows — he has a save percentage of 87.3. He has the third most saves in Class AA with 398.

“Last year in our playoff run, he was lights out,” Pawlos said. “His play has been very good this year. Now that he is an upperclassmen, he can be that cool, calming presence we need. He knows when to cover up the puck to help us regroup.”

The Crusaders' defensemen have been led by Tomas Krukovski, who was selected for the all-star game.

With six games left on the schedule, the Crusaders know this final stretch will make or break their season. The first step to a postseason berth is a home game against Quaker Valley at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 26.

“We need to take everything now one game at a time,” Pawlos said. “If we come out and give 110 percent, hopefully we will get a bounce or two that will help us. But you won't get those bounces unless you play hard. We need to step up and answer the call.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.