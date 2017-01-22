Playoff-hopeful Shaler hockey faces tough finishing stretch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Losing 5-2 to Latrobe last week took away any margin of error for the Shaler hockey team. Yes, the Titans will have a good opportunity to bounce back against 2-13 West Allegheny. Being able to continue to climb the East Division standings will require razor-sharp focus.

The Titans, who are 7-6-1 and tied for third with 15 points, will need to figure things out quickly. After the game against West Allegheny on Tuesday, the result of which is too late for this edition, the schedule will skyrocket in difficulty.

Shaler will close the season with four opponents — Mt. Lebanon, Plum, Quaker Valley and Hampton — who sport a combined 39-13-3 record.

“We're just trying to win out,” Zachary Sarnwoski said. “We're trying to get that third spot in the playoffs. “It's win-or-go-home. We don't want to play in the play-in game.”

Shaler is looking for its first playoff berth since reaching the semifinals in 2014-15. Making a return trip will require the Titans to avoid letdowns that have plagued them. Shaler has led in four of the seven games they lost or tied.

Against Latrobe last Tuesday, Sarnowski and teammate Mitchel Fuchs scored in the first six minutes.

By the end of the period, the Wildcats had tied the game en route to a win.

Both teams finished with 36 shots.

“Play for a full 51 minutes,” said Sarnowski on what needed to change. “It seemed like we played the first period and then we gave up. It was like we didn't want to be there. I think we have to play a full 51 minutes and we can beat anyone in the league.”

Shaler has leaned heavily on its offense. The Titans are tied for fourth in Class AA in goals scored with 66. Fuchs (16), Seth Walzer (14) and Mitchell Werry (10) all have 10 goals or more.

“I think we do get caught up in that way too often,” Werry said. “We get caught up in scoring and not the things you have to do to win hockey games. We have to stick to the fundamentals our coaches taught us and not worry about doing the fancy stuff.”

Sarnwoski, who has seven goals and 11 assists, believes Shaler can get back on track.

The Titans need to stay focused on the task at hand: Avoiding the play-in round.

“I think we have to keep our composure,” Sarnowski said. “When playing on the defensive side of the puck, don't look for the breakaway passes. Play the defensive zone coach Matt (Ranallo) taught us.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.