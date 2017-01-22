Pine-Richland hockey earns big win over North Allegheny

The season for Pine-Richland's hockey team has not gone according to plan. After defeating North Allegheny, 3-2, in its most recent game, however, the Rams are starting to make a push to get into the playoffs.

The Rams (6-8-1) received goals from Nick Lindauer, Nicholas Hawkins and Kyle Whittingham in their victory over the second-ranked Tigers (10-4-1).

Backup goalkeeper Anthony Szafranski got the start for coach Jim Black. The decision paid off as the senior turned away 25 of 27 shots to help his team earn the much-needed win.

“Anthony played very, very well for us. He made some great saves, and then also the kids played well in front of him and blocked a lot of shots,” Black said.

“There was a little desperation in our game, since we have to fight right now to get into the playoffs. From a team effort standpoint, everybody stepped up. It was great having our kids back that were injured, especially Kyle, who had a concussion earlier in the year. He came back that game and scored a big goal for us.”

The Rams' restored health clearly provided an important boost, but their ability to play with a sense of purpose made a difference. Black said the seniors deserve credit for setting the tone when it came to attitude.

“I actually had a conversation with the seniors at the last practice. I said to them, ‘Hey, this is your senior year. For the underclassmen, there's always next year. The desperation and sense of urgency needs to start with the seniors,' ” the first-year coach said.

“They did a good job, they skated well and kept the pace with North Allegheny, and held on at the end there.”

Pine-Richland will look to capitalize on its win by continuing to carry momentum through the rest of its schedule. With just five games left in the regular season, Black and his team know any loss could end their playoff chances.

“We have a tough stretch coming up but we have our own destiny in our hands, which is what you have to want,” Black said.

Pine-Richland will faceoff against Cathedral Prep (7-5-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.