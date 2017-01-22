Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Pine-Richland hockey earns big win over North Allegheny

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:05 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The season for Pine-Richland's hockey team has not gone according to plan. After defeating North Allegheny, 3-2, in its most recent game, however, the Rams are starting to make a push to get into the playoffs.

The Rams (6-8-1) received goals from Nick Lindauer, Nicholas Hawkins and Kyle Whittingham in their victory over the second-ranked Tigers (10-4-1).

Backup goalkeeper Anthony Szafranski got the start for coach Jim Black. The decision paid off as the senior turned away 25 of 27 shots to help his team earn the much-needed win.

“Anthony played very, very well for us. He made some great saves, and then also the kids played well in front of him and blocked a lot of shots,” Black said.

“There was a little desperation in our game, since we have to fight right now to get into the playoffs. From a team effort standpoint, everybody stepped up. It was great having our kids back that were injured, especially Kyle, who had a concussion earlier in the year. He came back that game and scored a big goal for us.”

The Rams' restored health clearly provided an important boost, but their ability to play with a sense of purpose made a difference. Black said the seniors deserve credit for setting the tone when it came to attitude.

“I actually had a conversation with the seniors at the last practice. I said to them, ‘Hey, this is your senior year. For the underclassmen, there's always next year. The desperation and sense of urgency needs to start with the seniors,' ” the first-year coach said.

“They did a good job, they skated well and kept the pace with North Allegheny, and held on at the end there.”

Pine-Richland will look to capitalize on its win by continuing to carry momentum through the rest of its schedule. With just five games left in the regular season, Black and his team know any loss could end their playoff chances.

“We have a tough stretch coming up but we have our own destiny in our hands, which is what you have to want,” Black said.

Pine-Richland will faceoff against Cathedral Prep (7-5-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.