Penn-Trafford hockey making playoff push

Penn-Trafford hockey had high hopes coming into the PIHL season, but the first half didn't go as planned.

The Warriors found themselves near the bottom of the Class AA standings at the turn of the calendar year, but after a good performance in the 20th annual Director's Cup tournament over the holiday break, they hope to make a run at a playoff spot.

After going 3-7 before the break, the Warriors went 1-1-1 in the Director's Cup — an interscholastic hockey showcase event — Dec. 27-30 in Harmarville. They defeated North Hills, 5-2, in the tournament, which Warriors captain Nate Mickey said could be a turning point in the season.

“I believe that it really helped us gain confidence,” Mickey said. “It helped a lot of our players hit their stride, and now that everyone is firing on all cylinders, I think we're ready to make a big playoff push.”

Penn-Trafford (5-8) is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot shy of a playoff berth. The Warriors are 2-1 since the holiday break, earning victories over Mars, 5-2, and Fox Chapel, 8-3, last week. Joe Vecchio scored twice and recorded an assist in the Mars win. Mickey scored four straight goals — three short-handed — against Fox Chapel, and Vecchio had six assists.

“We're down to the point where we don't have any margin for error if we're going to get that last playoff spot, and that's what we're still hoping for,” Penn-Trafford coach Robert Baker said.

Mickey and Matt Simkovic were selected to play in the PIHL Class AA all-star game last Wednesday. The Class AA game will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Mickey, a senior, ranks fourth in scoring in Class AA with 32 points and had 21 goals as of last Thursday. Simkovic moved from second line center to defense midway through the season. The move has helped stabilize the Warriors blue line and also has helped generate more offense.

“(Matt) opens up the ice a little bit for us,” Baker said. “Matt transitioned pretty well. He's a pretty smart, heads-up player. He's been a versatile player for us for four years. He agreed to go back to defense. It's not exactly where he'd like to play, but he sees it as a greater good for the team.”

The Warriors have games against Hempfield and Latrobe left on their schedule, two teams they are chasing in the standings. They also play second-place Hampton twice, Moon, which leads the Western Conference, and North Hills.

“I think we learned (in the first half) that it's going to be a struggle every night,” Mickey said. “It's not going to be a blowout. We're going to have to work our way as a team every night for a win.”

