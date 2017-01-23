Franklin Regional hockey shutting door on opponents

Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz will have two of his players — forward Nick Carretta (14 goals, 21 assists) and defenseman Daniel Soltesz — on the Black team, and forward Jamie Mauro (30G, 20A) and defenseman Justin Gismondi (4G, 12A) will play on the Gold team in the Class A game.

Four games will be held — Division II at 11 a.m., Class A at 1 p.m., Class AA at 3 p.m. and Class AAA at 5.

Last Wednesday night, several Panthers were recognized or their efforts with selection to play in the annual PIHL all-star games Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar.

The Franklin Regional hockey team has several top-flight performers who have led the team to a 14-0 record and first-place standing in PIHL Class A.

Beating Franklin Regional has proven to be quite a challenge for PIHL Class A teams this season.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Panthers were 14-0. At this point, just scoring against the defending Penguins Cup champs is an accomplishment for most teams. Franklin Regional had allowed just six goals.

“It's been kind of surprising. We've been doing a nice job. As we're starting to get close to the end of the regular season, we're using that as motivation and trying to keep the shots down and to the outside and not giving quality second and third chances,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said.

“It's definitely a team effort. It's one of the things, as a coaching staff, we're trying to stress. We know, moving into the home stretch and the playoffs, defense is going to play a key role. We don't want to start creating any bad habits. Everyone has responsibilities, and they are pretty disciplined in filling those roles.”

The Panthers offense has been clicking, too. The team has scored 102 goals — the most in its classification. However, the forwards aren't just filling up the nets, they're preventing opponents from doing the same.

“Overall, the chemistry that is going on between offense and defense is great. The offense is backchecking and filling in gaps and able to get the puck out of the zone as quickly as they can. That helps us out a lot,” Franklin Regional senior defenseman and captain Justin Gismondi said. “We know what our talent level is, and we know what we're playing against. Some people might get caught up chasing points, but we focus in and play a team game. As long as we get a win, that satisfies a majority of us. We want to keep our goals and shots against down and try to do something more impressive than last year.”

Franklin Regional won its first Penguins Cup last season with a 4-1 triumph over South Fayette. However, the Panthers dropped a 6-0 decision to Bayard Rustin in the state championship game.

“That is the motivation this year. We felt that it was great to get to the state championship. It was definitely something that Franklin Regional had never experienced. For the guys that returned, the motivation has kind of been there all year,” Kurtz said. “We got there and were happy to be there. Maybe we got a little awestruck and didn't focus on the whole meaning of why we were there. Hopefully, we have the opportunity to get back and capitalize.”

If the team's defense stays at its current pace, the Panthers have a good shot.

“We have to keep our minds on the fact that we haven't done anything this season,” Gismondi said. “The win-loss category is looking good; the amount of goals given up looks great. In the grand scheme of things, we haven't won anything yet. We still have a lot more to look forward to and pursue.”

Gismondi pairs with Joey Grieco on defense, while Tom Rafferty and Ethan Yohe are the squad's other regular defensive pairing. Dylan Lee has seen some time in the rotation as well. All five have helped goaltender Dan Soltesz post seven shutouts. Christian Dover has seen some time between the pipes and not allowed a goal.

“First and foremost, the defensemen positioning is very disciplined. They know their role and try to put opponents in bad shooting positions. They take the middle away. We look to create some bad-angle shots. If a shot does go to the net, they are good at picking up guys and eliminating second and third opportunities,” Kurtz said.

“Ever since the playoffs last year, Dan has improved by leaps and bounds. He worked really hard on his game to improve. It's really paid off for him. He's pretty much our anchor goalie, and he has taken that role and embraced it.”

The Panthers have shut out their last four opponents and have not allowed a goal since they gave up two Dec. 15 in a 9-2 win over Indiana. They hope to keep the momentum going.

“We're definitely pleased, and I would say pleasantly surprised. Going into the season, we knew we had some talent and we wanted an opportunity to be competitive and be in that playoff hunt possibly,” Kurtz said. “To be where we are, we didn't anticipate it, but we're kind of enjoying it as we go.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.