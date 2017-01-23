Baldwin, TJ players earn PIHL all-star bids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five local athletes have been chosen for the PIHL Class A all-star game.

They will be competing against a high school teammate, or two.

The PIHL all-star showcase event will take place Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Thomas Jefferson's Matt Krieger, a junior forward, and Baldwin's Nick Antonio, a junior defenseman, will play for the Black squad.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's Paul Knerr, and two TJ players, Danny Harrold and Brendan Crousey, will suit up for the Gold squad. Knerr and Harrold are senior forwards; Crousey is a junior defenseman.

Knerr, Krieger and Harrold also were selected as all-stars last season.

“Being chosen for the all-star team is really rewarding for the hard work Nick and I have been putting in,” Knerr said. “It truly is a great experience and a really fun time.

“It's going to be fun playing against Nick, but at the same time tough. Nick is an outstanding defenseman, but yet has so much offensive skill. So, it should be a great event.”

Antonio, like Knerr, looks forward to competing against his Baldwin teammate.

“Even though Paul is not on my (all-star) team, I'm sure both of us are still equally as excited,” Antonio said. “Playing against each other will not only make it more of a challenge, but also more of a captivating experience for us.

“Being chosen an all-star is such an honor to me. It is a major accomplishment that I am very proud of and very much looking forward to.”

Franklin Regional's Ben Kurtz and Kiski Area's Ray Suhadolnik will coach the Black squad in the Class A contest.

Other players on the squad consist of forwards Alex Evans (Chartiers Valley), Kyle Wensel (Wheeling Catholic), Donnie Morgan (Beaver), Michael Herzberg (Sewickley Academy), Brandon Poage (South Fayette), Pat O'Neal (Indiana), Austin Lapiana (Kiski Area), Nick Carretta (Franklin Regional), Robert Reichenbaugh (Freeport), Ethan Boyer (Indiana) and Nathan Shorto (Westmont Hilltop).

Rounding out the team are defensemen Luke Cahil (Beaver), Justin Hickey (South Park), Chris Miller (Bishop McCort), Jacob Clark (Indiana) and Noah Mazur (Norwin); plus goaltenders Kyle Sharp (South Fayette), Brandon Edwards (Chartiers Valley) and Daniel Soltesz (Franklin Regional).

Indiana's Jordan Haines and Chartiers Valley's Paul Bonetti will coach the Gold squad.

Other players on the squad consist of forwards Jake Casto (Chartiers Valley), Camron Smith (Montour), Joe Haller (Wheeling Park), Brandon Eisel (Montour), Jamie Mauro (Franklin Regional), Mitchell Lewis (Indiana), Zach Zapata (Serra Catholic), Ryan Collette (Greensburg Salem), James Ayres (Kiski Area) and Matt Dooman (Gateway).

Rounding out the team are defensemen Jake Stack (South Fayette), Mitchell Hess (Chartiers Valley), Michael Lamison (Westmont Hilltop), Michael Ulishney (Serra Catholic) and Justin Gismondi (Franklin Regional); plus goaltenders Cole Luther (Sewickley Academy), John Boston (Bishop McCort) and Alex Ferraro (Kiski Area).

The Division II all-star game will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Class A game at 1 p.m.

The Class AA and AAA games will start at 3 and 5 p.m.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.