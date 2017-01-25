Thomas Jefferson hockey team hopes for strong finish

Danny Harrold's hat trick proved to be the difference as the Thomas Jefferson hockey team rallied past Sewickley Academy, 6-3, in a recent PIHL Class A matchup.

The Jaguars improved to 8-4 and remained in the hunt for the division championship with four other teams.

“I think whichever team is playing its best hockey down the stretch will win the division,” Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Crousey said. “At times during the season, every top-5 team has slipped a little. Whoever can avoid that and make a run with some wins, takes the division. It should be fun to be a part of.”

Harrold, a senior, and junior Matt Krieger, both forwards, lead the Jaguars offensively with 31 and 30 points. They share the team lead in goals with 18 each.

“Matt and Danny have played well together since being put together during last season,” Crousey said. “They had chemistry on the first shift. Matt possesses great speed, skill and work ethic. Danny has a nice set of hands, great vision on where to be, and an outstanding ability to shoot quickly and accurately.”

Krieger, who has posted a pair of four-goal games and a pair of hat tricks this season, leads the Jaguars in winning goals with three, followed by Harrold with two.

“We are preparing for the home stretch to be tough, but we are ready for whatever comes at us because we know if we play our game we can beat anyone,” Krieger said. “ We just have to stay focused and play the way our coaches want us to.

“If we can end the season well, we will have a good chance for the playoffs based off of the confidence we gain in the remaining games.”

Krieger, at center, Harrold and sophomore forward Joey Oliver, who was credited with three assists against Sewickley Academy, make up the Jaguars' top offensive line. They have accounted for 42 goals and 78 points between them.

“Krieger, Harrold and Oliver have been very good all year,” Crousey said. “They each bring something to that line. They are responsible for setting the tone for the rest of the forwards.”

Harrold has registered at least one point in every game this season and has at least one goal in 11 of 12 games. He has two hat tricks.

“My linemates have been able to make the plays they need to in order for our line to continue to generate offense,” Harrold said. “Hopefully, we can keep that chemistry going into the final games of the season and through the playoffs.

“With the season winding down, we're really going to push as a team and try to get as many points as possible in these final games to put ourselves in position for a top playoff seed. As a team, we'd like to finish somewhere near the top in order to get a first-round playoff game against a lower seed and try to increase our chances of going deep into the playoffs.”

Just like on the first line, a senior, junior and sophomore — Dom Tamburi, Kevin Koett and center Hayden Hintemeyer — make up the Jaguars' second line. “They are very good in both ends of the rink,” Crousey said. “I feel more offense will come from that group if they continue to work hard.”

Hintemeyer and Oliver are third on the team in scoring with 17 points each.

The third line consists of sophomores Ryan Piscitelli at center, John Rimsky and senior Ryan Michak and junior Jared Rossi, who alternate on right wing.

The Jaguars' top defensemen are juniors Casey Bilski, the team captain, and Brendan Crousey, the coach's son.

“The team is getting better in the second half (of the season), so far,” said the elder Crousey, who has coached the Jaguars for seven seasons. “Despite a loss to South Fayette to start the new year, we rebounded with two nice team wins. The last two games (against Wheeling Park and Sewickley Academy), we played well. Each game was tight for most of the game, but the players stayed the course and pulled for each other.

“Every player contributed something in those wins. If that can continue and we push ourselves to become better, we should have a strong finish to our season.”

TJ senior goaltender Mitchell Chontos improved to 8-3 with a 3.82 goals-against average following the win over Sewickley Academy.

“The two biggest surprises this season have been the play of our goaltender and our defense,” Bill Crousey said. “Mitch has very little experience in goal but has played well. Our defense is young, with no seniors, and has continued to get better all season. Brendan and Casey lead our D as juniors. They are complemented by another junior, Justin Leopold; sophomore P.J. Chonko; and two freshmen, Brandon Kibe and F.S. Burnstein.

“We rotate five defensemen. Brendan and Casey go every other shift. We then pair them with the remaining four defensemen. As those four have gotten better, we have been able to give the other two a break here and there.”

Harrold is hoping the team has picked up ample momentum for a strong finish.

“I think if we continue to play how we have been these last two games, and really play our style of hockey, we should be able to accomplish what we need to,” Harrold said.

“As long as the team keeps playing our game, and we keep generating offense while keeping pucks out of our net, we should find ourselves in good shape come time for the playoffs.”

Thomas Jefferson plays its next two games on the road — Jan. 26 at Wheeling Catholic at WesBanco Arena and Jan. 30 against Baldwin at Ice Castle.

The Jaguars' regular season ends Feb. 20 against Montour.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.