Hockey

Burrell hockey gets big Class C win on senior night

George Guido | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Dylan Zelonka celebrates a point with teammates during the second period at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Dillon Butz-Retzer runs the puck past Trinity’s Jesse Kagle during the hockey game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Jared Brennan gets taken out by Trinity’s Joseph Chopp (17) and Camden Raleigh during the hockey game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Dylan Zelonka looks to score past Trinity’s Jonathan Chopp during the second period during the hockey game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.



It was a freshman who stole the show on senior night.

Burrell ninth-grader Tyler Stewart fired in five goals as the Bucs hammered Trinity, 11-3, at Trib Total Media Pittsburgh Ice Arena to solidify their hold on second place in the PIHL's Division 2, Class C.

Stewart scored twice shorthanded and once on a penalty shot as Burrell (10-2-2) opened a six-point gap over third place Trinity, now 8-5-0.

The top two teams from Class C make the playoffs.

“It was a big win for us — Trinity is the team behind us,” Bucs coach Cam Zappi said. “We wanted to make sure we came out and put a good game together. We had lost two and row, and we wanted to put it behind us.”

Said Stewart: “This was our senior night, and we were pumped up to play. Everyone came out and gave it their best. No matter what the score is, as long as you play together and have fun, that's all that matters.”

Gage Charlton scored two goals in the first five minutes to set the tone for the game.

“Gage always plays 110 percent, gives us everything he has,” Zappi said. “He started out well, and he is always someone you can turn to.”

It was only the second game in 29 days for the Hillers, who had trouble getting out of the starting blocks.

Stewart scored his first goal by maneuvering past Jacque Kagle. Dillon Butz then joined the goal-scoring parade to chase goaltender John Popielarcheck.

Jonathan Chopp took over between the pipes and made some good stops. Camden Raleigh's power-play goal cut the Bucs lead to 6-2 with 6 minutes, 27 seconds to go in the second period.

Burrell's defense played a strong game, denying Trinity any thought of a comeback.

“I think that speaks to our cycle,” Zappi said. “Our offensive-zone pressure. Let's us not spend a lot of time in our (defensive) zone. All year long, our defense has done a great job.”

Dylan Zelonka, Burrell's leading scorer coming into the night, finally got in on the scoring festival with 2:44 left in the second period to make it 7-2 Burrell.

Stewart then took over the third period, scoring short-handed with 12:53 to go.

Still shorthanded, Stewart broke away and was tripped by Tyler Piatt at the Hillers' blue line. Stewart was awarded a penalty shot and found space on the right side of the goal.

“There's pressure on you,” Stewart said. “You're thinking about the move you're going to make. I blocked out the crowd and put the best shot I had on.”

Stewart capped his memorable night with a shot that caromed off Chopp into the air. Two Trinity players couldn't control the puck, and it ended up in the Hillers goal.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

