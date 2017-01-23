Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Plum hockey players named to all-star team

Staff Report | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Plum hockey will be well-represented at the annual PIHL all-star game.

Five players and the Mustangs' coach were selected to participate in the Class AA all-star game Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Forward Nolan Puhala will play for his coach, Vince Somma, on the Black team, and teammates Dillon Joyce and Anthony Borriello, both forwards, defenseman Ryan Loebig and goalie Sergio Benitez will suit up for the Gold team.

Four games will be held — Division II at 11 a.m., Class A at 1 p.m., Class AA at 3 p.m. and Class AAA at 5.

