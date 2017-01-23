Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Quaker Valley, Sewickley hockey players earn all-star bids

Staff Report | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Declan McGranahan competes in the boys 100-yard butterfly during a meet against Blackhawk on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.

Updated 1 hour ago

A quartet of Quaker Valley hockey players were recognized last week with selection to the annual PIHL all-star game.

Forward Ryan Quinn and goalie Philip Gagne will play for the Black team against teammates Beau Tomczak, a forward, and defenseman Noah Schultz on the Gold team.

Coach Kevin Quinn will be an assistant coach for the Gold team.

They will participate in the Class AA all-star game Jan. 29 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Sewickley Academy had two players picked to play in the Class A game — forward Michael Herzberg for the Black team and goalie Cole Luther for the Gold team.

Four games will be held — Division II at 11 a.m., Class A at 1 p.m., Class AA at 3 p.m. and Class AAA at 5.

