Friends become foes at PIHL All-Stars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notable: Kiski Area has three players and one coach in the Class A game; Burrell has three players and a coach in the Division II game; Freeport has one representative.

What times: 11 a.m. for Division II, 1 p.m. for Class A, 3 p.m. for Class AA, 5 p.m. for Class AAA.

Burrell first-year hockey coach Cam Zappi spent a few months identifying forward Dylan Zelonka's strengths and figuring out how to best use them.

Later this week, Zappi will use his knowledge to determine how to best defend Zelonka, one of PIHL Division II's top scorers with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 13 games.

Fortunately for Zappi, he'll have help from Bucs standouts Tyler Stewart and Andrew Burkett in executing a game plan at the PIHL's Division II All-Star game, one of four showcase games scheduled for next Sunday at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Continuing a format it used last season, the PIHL chose to split up some All-Star selections from the same teams and pit them against one another. Burrell, competing at the PIHL's varsity level for the first time since 2008, garnered four nods for the Division II All-Star game, but Zappi, named an assistant for Team Black, Burkett and Stewart will work against Zelonka, who ended up with Team Gold.

“Yeah, I was a little surprised by it,” Burkett said.

Kiski Area accepted a 50-50 split with its Class A All-Star selections, as goaltender Alex Ferraro and forward James Ayres landed on Team Gold while Austin Lapiana and coach Ray Suhadolnik went to Team Black.

Freeport's lone selection, forward Rob Reichenbaugh, enters the Class A All-Star game familiar with the PIHL's unique format. A season ago, he and Yellowjackets goaltender Matt Huston played for Team Black, while Freeport's Stone Haberstroh and Michael Frazetta dressed for Team Gold.

Reichenbaugh understood the talent of his fellow forwards all too well.

He, Haberstroh and Frazetta terrorized opponents as a line in 2015-16. All three finished the season in Class A's top 10 in scoring: Reichenbaugh tied for second with 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists), Haberstroh is fifth with 64 points (37 goals, 27 assists) and Frazetta tied for ninth with 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists).

But during that All-Star game, Reichenbaugh found himself in awe of Frazetta and Haberstroh's speed.

“I wasn't ready for how fast they moved, even having played on the same line with them,” Reichenbaugh said. “Playing against them was a whole different experience … It was strange. I wasn't used to playing against them. I hadn't done it in a couple years. It was nice to see how they played against me, and I played with some new linemates, too.”

Reichenbaugh shared a bench with Kiski Area's Ayres at the 2016 event. This season, they'll oppose one another.

Ayres, meanwhile, will see how often he gets to match up with Lapiana.

There's plenty of scoring talent between the Cavaliers stars, both of whom rank in Class A's top six in goals. Lapiana is third with 24, and Ayres sits in a three-way tie for sixth with 18. They've accounted for 48.8 percent of Kiski Area's goals.

Stewart and Zelonka's offensive contributions to Burrell are almost as lofty, as they've tallied 39 of the Bucs' 91 goals (42.9 percent). Their point totals — 37 for Stewart and 36 for Zelonka — more than double the third-highest total (17) among Burrell's skaters, which belongs to Dillon Butz Retzer.

There's little time for All-Star participants to find chemistry with forwards from other teams, but that's part of the fun.

“Last year, I didn't find out (linemates) until I got there,” Reichenbaugh said. “The coach just told me.

“You still try to play as a team, win the game.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.