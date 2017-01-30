Plum hockey leading Eastern Conference

Vinnie Somma has promoted team defense, puck control and staying out of the penalty box since he became the Plum hockey coach last season.

Those are three aspects Somma feels lead to success, but the most vital element is getting the players to buy in.

The Mustangs have taken Somma's message to heart and are atop of the PIHL Class AA Eastern Conference standings. Plum is 11-2 and is tied with Western Conference leading Moon for the lowest amount of goals against at 28. Plum also is the least penalized team in the Eastern Conference with 162 penalty minutes.

“Coach Somma has been pretty straight forward about it. He stresses protecting the house in our zone, because getting in there creates chances,” said Plum goalie Sergio Benitez, who has a .914 save percentage. “We would rather that we give up a shot from the outside because I feel I can stop them. The team has done a good job of keeping the shots to the outside and not giving me too much work.”

The Mustangs have allowed two or less goals on 10 of their 12 games. They are 9-1 in those games. Keeping opponents off the board has been about imposing a style of play that Somma said is two-fold.

“The first part is when we have the puck we want to control it,” Somma said. “The more we have the puck the less we have to defend. When we're in the offensive zone we do our best not to give it away easily, so we don't have to skate back 200 feet just to defend. We work on our ability to possess the puck a lot.

“The second part is not giving away anything for free. When we are in our zone we're not flying the zone too early and giving up free space. We commit to staying together as a unit, which makes it harder for teams to score when they have to go through five bodies instead of just one. We try to play team defense and layer defense. That's the biggest thing is having someone there for support. When there's always someone there to have your back, it makes it easier to play the game.”

Focusing on puck possession has also allowed the offense to flourish, especially for the top line of Nolan Puhala, Dillon Joyce and Anthony Borriello. Puhala leads Class AA in scoring with 42 points, and Joyce is fourth with 33.

“I wasn't expecting to be leading out of the gate and stay there, but I knew our line was good and capable of scoring points,” Puhala said. “That's always been our line. We're all talented and can keep up with each other out there. That helps with our timing.”

Joyce, Puhala and Borriello, along with Benitez and defenseman Ryan Loebig, were all named to the PIHL all-star game, which was played on Sunday at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar. Somma was the coach for Team Black. Puhala, Joyce and Loebig were unable to attend the game because of obligations with their travel team, the Pittsburgh Vengeance.

Plum has become more disciplined after being one of the most penalized teams in the early part of the season. The message from Somma to stay out of the box is loud and clear.

“Our coach gets on us for taking penalties,” Puhala said. “It's pretty much ingrained in our minds at this point to not take them.”

Four of Plum's final six games are against opponents with winning records. The Mustangs will get an opportunity to gauge themselves against the top two teams in the Western Conference when they play Moon and Mt. Lebanon. Somma wants his team to continue to stay disciplined and continue to grow as a unit in the final stretch of the regular season.

“The team needs to continue to come together,” Somma said. “When they play together as a team it's beautiful, but when they don't it's a coin flip. High school hockey is filled with penalties. I think we're at 162 (penalty minutes), and I wish we could stay there. I know that's probably not possible, but the biggest thing is staying out of the box and playing together as a team. If we can do those two things, I'll be a happy human.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.