Carrick's Wolf nets hat trick in PIHL Division 2 All-Star Game win

A late-game announcement was made that a three-minute overtime period would take place if the PIHL Division 2 All-Star Game ended in a tie after regulation.

That's about the time when Carrick's Tyler Wolf halted any notion of extra hockey.

Wolf scored the tying goal with 2:55 left, then tallied the winner 24 seconds later to give Team Black a 6-5 victory over Team Gold at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar.

The final goal gave Wolf, who attends Brentwood, the hat trick.

“It's good to end it early,” Wolf said. “You don't want to worry about the nervousness in an overtime. It was good to get that goal.”

Wolf also scored a game-tying goal with 30.2 seconds left in the second period on a superb pass from the right circle from Connellsville's Ryan Brown.

Getting a pass right on the stick was notable for all-star players who are unaccustomed to each other.

“That's what happens when you play with a lot of good players in an all-star game,” Wolf said. Brown finished with three assists.

Wesley Scott of Elizabeth Forward had two goals for Team Black.

Jacob Sakulsky of Carrick and Cameron Drake of Central Valley had two goals for the gold team.