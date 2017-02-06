Quaker Valley junior Tomczak steps into go-to scorer role

All parts of Quaker Valley's hockey team have been clicking in the push for a home quarterfinal. For leading scorer Beau Tomczak, that means 16 games, 16 goals.

Tomczak, a junior, has paced his team with 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) this season, and more importantly, he has Quaker Valley (11-5-0) one point behind Mt. Lebanon (11-4-1) for second place in the Class AA Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.

Though his tally isn't as gaudy as some previous QV point leaders — a byproduct of the team's move last season into the more competitive Class AA — Tomczak has developed into just what the Quakers have needed in the offensive zone.

“I think he's taken that mantle. There was definitely a baton that needed to be passed, in terms of someone putting the puck in the net, but he had always done a good job of that. It wasn't a big jump in what he was doing, but it was that we needed him to produce goals (this season),” Quaker Valley coach Kevin Quinn said.

Tomczak's quick understanding of how his role changed was aided by the lessons he learned from playing with the Quakers' top scorers of recent years.

“Last year, I skated a lot with Connor Quinn (77 points in 2015-16), and my freshman year playing with Adam Pilewicz (99 points in 2014-15), I learned a lot of tips from them,” Tomczak said. “There are the things I've learned from them, and just my line with Rico (Fernandez) and RQ (Ryan Quinn), our chemistry is really good.”

The Quakers have been getting solid contributions from all three lines and good offense from the blue line from Owen Harkins, Noah Shultz and others, which both Tomczak and Kevin Quinn were quick to point out.

But Tomczak has turned into the team's go-to scorer with a combination of traits that make him valuable to his coach and team.

“First and foremost, he's a smart player. He really knows the system,” Kevin Quinn said. “He's got really good hands, good speed and a long reach. You put all those things together, and he's going to overwhelm opponents.

“The other big part is he has improved his shot, and he knows how to finish when given opportunities.”

Opposing teams have taken notice, which can make matchups challenging for QV's top line. That magnifies the importance of the team getting a home game and the tactical edge that comes with it to start the playoffs.

“When we're the away team, and the opposing team has the last change, they always put their top line or top defensive pair out against us,” Tomczak said. “We know going in we're going to be matched against their best, and they're going to try to get under our skin. ... So we have to do our job, stay focused and don't retaliate (to physical play).”

Quaker Valley has senior leadership from the likes of Rocco Grimaldi and Harkins, which, according to Kevin Quinn, allows Tomczak to focus on his game and lead by example.

The junior has done exactly that, and Tomczak hopes his continued improvement will lead to his twofold goals — winning a championship with QV and continuing to play at the next level.

“I would love to play Juniors. I feel like I need to put on more weight, more size, but I'm only in my junior year, so I have time to do that,” Tomczak said.

“My goal for the program is to win a Penguins Cup and hopefully win states. If we can win out, we can get a bye and the second seed. Coach Quinn does a great job looking at the other teams and getting us ready. If we stay disciplined, I think we can do it.”

