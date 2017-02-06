Figura snaps in overtime goal for Baldwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dan Figura is a big, strapping defenseman on the Baldwin hockey team.

Figura made his presence felt in a big way last week against local rival Thomas Jefferson.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior scored the game-winning goal with 36.4 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Baldwin to a 5-4 win in a PIHL Class A Western Conference game at Ice Castle.

“Dan made a great move at the left point around a TJ defender and walked in and shot a snap shot through the goalie's five-hole,” Baldwin coach Justin Glock said.

“The kids played great. It was one of the most intense games of the season. No team had more than a one-goal lead at any time. We had an injury on defense, so we were short a player; the defense stepped up since everyone got more ice time.”

Sophomore forward Lucas Kirk and senior forward Paul Knerr were credited with assists on Figura's clutch goal.

“It was really a broken play,” Figura said. “I got a good bounce off the boards, and I did a move to the outside and cut back in and had a clear shot to the net. I was hoping for a rebound, but luckily it trickled in.”

Knerr, Baldwin's leading scorer with 23 goals and 35 points (through 14 games), netted a natural hat trick in the second period and finished with five points in the game.

Sophomore forward Ross Zofcin chipped in with one goal for the Highlanders, who improved to 9-4-1, a half-game behind Chartiers Valley at 10-4-1.

Knerr, Kirk and senior forward Dom Carlino recorded two assists apiece; junior defenseman Nick Antonio had one. Through 14 games, Carlino led the team in assists with 15.

Sophomore goaltender Cole Shannon stopped 38 of 42 shots for the Highlanders, and raised his record to 5-3-1 with a 3.60 goals-against average.

Figura is a stalwart on the Baldwin defensive corps. His goal against TJ was his fifth goal of the season, to go along with seven assists.

“Justin has a very long reach, which makes it difficult on forwards trying to beat him when he's defending against them,” Glock said. “He's our most physical defenseman, and Dan also has one of the hardest shots on the team, if not the hardest.”

It was senior recognition night for the Highlanders, as Knerr, Carlino and forward Trevor Gorman were honored prior to the game. And it was an evenly matched game; there were four ties, at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4.

“I would have to say it was a big moment to score in overtime on senior rec with the atmosphere from the crowd being so energetic,” Figura said. “The whole team played hard the entire game and never gave up. We just kept fighting to win. I'm glad we came out on top.”

For Thomas Jefferson, sophomore Joey Oliver, seniors Dom Tamburi and Danny Harrold and junior Kevin Koett connected for a goal apiece. All four are forwards.

Harrold, junior defenseman Casey Bilski and junior forward Matt Krieger registered two assists; Oliver and sophomore forward Hayden Hintemeyer had one.

Koett sent the game into overtime with a goal late in the third period. Bilski and Hintemeyer were credited with assists.

“After we lost the lead late in the third period, no one hung his head,” Glock said. “We really picked it up a notch at the end of the third period and into overtime when Dan scored late.”

TJ senior goaltender Mitchell Chontos turned back 34 of 39 shots.

Later in the week, the Jaguars rebounded with a 7-2 win against South Park, as five players scored goals —c Harrold (2), junior defenseman Brendan Crousey (2), Krieger, Koett and sophomore forward John Piscitelli.

Harrold also was credited with two assists. Krieger, Bilski, Piscitelli, Crousey, Hintemeyer and sophomore forward John Rimsky all had one.

Thomas Jefferson leads the Western Conference in scoring. Through 15 games, the Jaguars had outscored the opposition by an 85-57 overall margin.

Harrold led the team in scoring with 24 goals and 17 assists. Chontos posted a 10-4 record with a 3.63 goals-against average.

Baldwin, which skated against Wheeling Central on Feb. 6, will play its final thee regular-season games on the road — against Wheeling Park (Feb. 14), Beaver (Feb. 16) and South Fayette (Feb. 20).

Thomas Jefferson will face Chartiers Valley on Feb. 9 in its final home game of the regular season, followed by away games against South Park (Feb. 13) and Montour (Feb. 20).

At the start of this week, four teams remained in contention for the conference crown — Chartiers Valley (10-4-1), Thomas Jefferson (10-5), Baldwin (9-4-1) and South Fayette (9-5-1).

Harrold, Shannon star for Baldwin at all-star event

Harrold (TJ) scored a pair of goals to lead Team Gold past Team Black, 6-2, in the recent PIHL Class A all-star game at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Shannon (Baldwin), Team Gold's goaltender, held Team Black scoreless in the first period.

Knerr (Baldwin) and Crousey (TJ) also competed for Team Gold, while Glock (Baldwin) served as an assistant coach. Krieger (TJ) and Antonio (Baldwin) were members of the Team Black squad.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.