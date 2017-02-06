Undefeated run continues for Franklin Regional despite challenge from Kiski Area

To suggest the hockey game between Kiski Area and Franklin Regional Monday night opened up late in the second period might be an understatement.

The teams traded goals, combining for six total tallies in five minutes during a stretch of hockey played at a breakneck pace.

It was a style Franklin Regional wasn't accustomed to and didn't want to continue playing. In the third period, the Panthers returned to their brand of hockey that wears down opponents and kept their hopes for an undefeated season alive with a 6-4 victory over Kiski Area in a PIHL Class A game at Center Ice Arena.

Franklin Regional (16-0) came into the game having allowed six goals all season, but gave up three through two periods. In the third, the Panthers played a disciplined game that hemmed Kiski Area (10-6) in its own zone for long stretches, limiting the Cavaliers to four shots on goal in the period. Oldrich Virag recorded a hat trick for the Panthers.

“We just needed to dial back in and play our game,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said. “That was the focus during the ice cut between the second and the third. We went back to playing defense first, and I think it helped us create some more offensively.”

With the score tied at 1-1, Cameron Huffman scored on a rebound to put Franklin Regional ahead with five minutes left in the second. Huffman's tally set off a flurry of goals. Nick Carretta scored two minutes later on the power play to make it 3-1. Kiski Area's Jonathan Hartill responded with a goal 34 seconds later only to see Virag answer with a goal 25 seconds later.

Connor Steurenagel deflected a puck past Franklin Regional goalie Daniel Soltesz 31 seconds after Virag's goal to make it 4-3, but Virag again answered with a goal 21 seconds later, concluding a wild stretch of action with 25 seconds remaining in the period.

“That was the best skating game we've had all season,” Kiski Area coach Ray Suhadolnik said. “We hung with them, but a couple of mistakes killed us. We stayed with them, but they just kept attacking. They're relentless.”

Kiski Area scored first on a passing play through the crease between Austin LaPiana and Nicholas Wallace. LaPiana passed it across the crease to Wallace on a 2-on-1; Wallace patiently waited then fed the puck back to LaPiana, who deposited it into the back of the net. It was the first goal scored against Franklin Regional in 2017, ending a shutout streak that stretched six-plus games to Dec. 15.

Virag scored shortly after off a pass from Carretta to tie the score at 1-1.

“I think this game was an eye-opener to some of these guys that we aren't going to walk through every game,” Kurtz said. “We faced a little adversity and responding the way that we did I think is going to help us down the line. Obviously, when we get into the playoffs we aren't going to be blowing anybody out, and we're going to play some tight games where we will need to respond. We certainly didn't want to see four (goals) put on us, but we can use it as a motivating factor.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.