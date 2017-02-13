Soltesz, Franklin Regional hockey boast all-time defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It has become instinctual for Daniel Soltesz to put his left goalie pad on before his right pad when he's getting ready for a game.

“I don't know why, but it's something I noticed that I do, and I've been doing pretty well so I don't want to change anything,” Soltesz said.

Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason for the origin of a superstition, but if they work, they stay. The way Soltesz and his Franklin Regional teammates have played this season, don't expect any tweaks to the routine anytime soon.

The sophomore has posted eight shutouts, allowed only 10 goals and put up some of the lowest goals against totals in the last seven years in helping the Panthers to an undefeated record through the first 16 games. With only two games remaining, the Panthers have aspirations for a perfect regular season.

Franklin Regional is on pace to top the 2010-11 Mars and 2012-13 Quaker Valley teams, which share the fewest goals allowed in PIHL Class A since 2010 with 21.

They're also ahead of the 2014-15 Carrick team, the most recent to finish a regular season undefeated, which allowed 18 goals in the now-defunct Class C.

Soltesz had five straight shutouts from Dec. 22 to Jan. 30 before having the streak snapped against Kiski Area in a 6-4 win last Monday.

What have been the keys to success?

Senior defenseman Joe Grieco said it starts with Soltesz's focus between the pipes.

“He always comes ready to play and gives us 110 percent all the time,” Grieco said. “Even at practice, we'll joke around a little bit, but for the most part he likes to keep it serious.”

That cool demeanor helped Soltesz step in as a freshman last year during Franklin Regional's playoff run that lead to its first Penguins Cup championship. He made 44 saves in the final against South Fayette last season.

That momentum carried over to the tune of a .944 save percentage.

“There's no panic in his game,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said. “He doesn't get too high when we're doing well, and he doesn't get too low when he lets in a bad goal. The work that he put in this offseason to prepare for this year is a huge reason for the success he's having this year. Obviously, we're playing well in front of him, but he's made timely saves when we've needed them. We've hung him out to dry a few times, and he's bailed us out.

“Being a sophomore, as young as he is, and having the mental maturity that he has in his game is something that I haven't seen in a really long time.”

Another factor has been Franklin Regional's ability to limit opposing team's shot attempts.

The Panthers have allowed fewer than 20 shots in all but one game.

“I really wasn't expecting this at first, but about halfway through the season with the way we were playing I thought we could do it if we stick to our game,” Soltesz said. “The team is really well in front of me and making my job easy. Everyone is working together to get things done.”

The recent run of success for Franklin Regional has been special for seniors like Grieco after the struggles they endured early in their career.

In Grieco's freshman season the team finished 0-21-1.

The transformation from doormat to the top of the standings holds plenty of meaning.

“We'd come into the locker room after every game, and it'd be 7-0 or 8-0 loss and we thought, ‘Well, I guess this is just what high school hockey is,' ” Grieco said. “The way we have been able to turn it around has been extraordinary. I'm still in a little bit of shock of how well we've done the last couple the couple of years.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.