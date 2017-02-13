Baldwin's Carlino embraces his captaincy role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notes, quotes and other Baldwin hockey tidbits:

• Senior forward Dom Carlino is serving as captain of the Baldwin hockey team this season.

“A lot has been asked and expected of Dom as captain, and he has lived up to the coaching staff's expectations,” coach Justin Glock said. “Early this season, Dom proved his leadership skills and why he deserved to be the captain. Dom was told that he didn't need to be at practice since he was dealing with a lower-body injury. Not being close to 100 percent, Dom showed up to practice when the majority of players would've taken the night off. This proved why Dom is a great leader to his teammates.”

Through 15 games, Carlino led the team in assists with 15. He also scored three goals.

“I feel like it's a real privilege to be chosen as captain because of the talented players that have been named captain before me here,” Antonio said. “I'm glad I can help lead my team throughout the season, and hopefully to the Pens Cup.”

The Highlanders (10-4-1) were tied for second place with Chartiers Valley last week in the PIHL Class A Western Conference.

“I think our team has performed well this year,” Carlino said. “We've all been on the same page all season. We hope to carry our chemistry and momentum into the playoffs.

“Our expectation is to win the Pens Cup at the end of the year, and I think we will be disappointed with anything less because we know we have the talent to win.”

Carlino, who said retired NHL player Rick Tocchet had a similar style to his, and forwards Paul Knerr, Trevor Gorman and Carlino are the only seniors on the team this season.

• Knerr has led the Highlanders in goal-scoring and points the past two years. He plans to play junior hockey following his high school graduation.

“Paul is one of the best hockey players to ever play at Baldwin,” Glock said. “Moreover, Paul is one of the most talented players to ever play in the PIHL; (he) has a unique ‘finishing' ability.

“Given Paul's individual success, he's humble and is always trying to make his teammates better. He puts the team's success before all else, and wants the team to win first and foremost.”

• Gorman plans to attend Seton Hall.

“Trevor has been one of the best players on the team at leading by example,” Glock said. “He always has a positive attitude. All season, Trevor has shown a unique work ethic as he consistently gives 100 percent.

“He's one of the fastest skaters on the team, but Trevor is constantly working to improve his individual skill set. Trevor has demonstrated his ability to quickly adapt to what the coaching staff has asked of him, both in practice and games.”

• Junior goaltender Dylan DeSimone last week posted his first shutout of the season, sparking the Highlanders to a 6-0 win over Wheeling Central Catholic.

DeSimone, who stopped 30 shots, raised his record to 5-1 and lowered his goal-against average to 1.66.

Knerr registered a hat trick, junior defenseman Dan Figura chipped in with two goals and sophomore forward Ross Zofcin added one.

• Baldwin hockey board members for the 2016-17 season are Bernie Antonio (president), Beth Lynch (vice president), Nancy Carlino (secretary) and Sandy Cindrich (treasurer).

Board trustees include Bryan Brain, Ian Greenaway, Patrick Greenaway, Carrie Golvash and Keith Reed.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.